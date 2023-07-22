Praveen Chithravel finished sixth in his debut Diamond League event in Monaco on Friday. The national record holder in triple jump produced a best of 16.59 metres in his fifth attempt.

Chithravel, whose national record stands at 17.37m, had a poor night at the Stade Louis II.

In his worst show of the season, Chithravel recorded under-17m jumps in all five of his attempts. He started with a 15.69m, and followed it up with 16.44m, 16.54m and 16.32m. His fifth and last jump produced his highest on the night, at 16.59m, but far below his season and personal best (17.37m).

Chithravel had recorded 17m-plus jumps in all three competitions this season – 17.07m, 17.17m and 17.37m.

Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso topped the standings with a final round jump of 17.70m while U-20 World champion and season leader Jaydon Hibbert (17.66m) of Jamaica and Yasser Mohammed Triki (17.32m) of Algeria were second and third respectively.