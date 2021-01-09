Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021: History, significance of day honouring contribution of Overseas Indian community

This year, amid the COVID-19 surge, Non-Resident Indians across the globe are coming together to celebrate the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in a virtual format

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated annually on 9 January to mark the contribution of the non-residential Indian community towards the development of the country.

According the Ministry of External Affairs, 9 January was chosen for the observance, as on this day in the year 1915, Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa. He then went on to lead the country in its freedom struggle.

Being celebrated since 2003, the year 2015 saw a slight change with PBD being celebrated every two years from then on.

The convention allows NRIs to engage with the government and people of the land of their ancestors for mutually beneficial activities.

The Day holds great significance as it not only reconnects NRIs with their roots but celebrates their achievements as well. It also acknowledges the difficulties faced by Indian expatriate workers living abroad.

The theme of the 16th PBD Convention 2021 is 'Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Announced on 12 May 2020, Aatmanirbhar Bharat is a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim of making the country independent against the tough competition in global supply chain and empowering citizens to become self-reliant.

The five pillars of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' are stated as economy, infrastructure, technology-driven systems, vibrant demography and demand.

A number of leaders took to social media to share their thoughts about Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu shared a series of tweets extending his greetings. He tweeted, "My greetings on Pravasi Bhartiya Divas! Our NRIs carry the fragrance of this ancient land to far away places and with their hard work, enhance India's reputation overseas."

The Vice President added that the NRIs bring new ideas, good practices and investments, thus, contributing significantly to the growth of the country in multiple ways.

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa shared, "On the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, I thank our Indian diaspora for their contribution to the development of India, especially towards making our nation."

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Today on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, let us celebrate the success and contribution of the entire Indian diaspora across the globe. My special thanks to our Punjabis settled abroad for their strong connect with Punjab and selfless support for the progress of the state. God bless you all!"

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot shared his greetings to all NRIs on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021. He also said that many of them have attained great heights abroad and brought glory to the nation.

The chief minister also called NRIs goodwill ambassadors of the country, who represent Indian cultures and values abroad.