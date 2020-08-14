Prague Open: Simona Halep recovers from opening set loss to reach quarter-final; Eugenie Bouchard beats Tamara Zidansek
Prague: Top-seeded Simona Halep came from a set down to defeat Barbora Krejcikova 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and reach the quarterfinals of the Prague open on Thursday.
Down 2-0 in the final set, Halep replied by winning six consecutive games, converting her first match point when the 118th-ranked Krejcikova double-faulted.
“She played great and it was really tough to find my rhythm,” Halep said. “I just stayed focused for every ball I played.”
The second-ranked Halep needed six set points in the second set to level the match, having lost her serve six times up to that point. She double-faulted 10 times in the match.
“My serve is not great at this point but I keep working on it,” Halep said. “Hopefully, it’s going to get better day by day.”
Halep took a medical timeout after the second set for her right shoulder and needed more treatment in the final set.
“Then, I could serve a little bit stronger, so I needed that and I'm happy that it worked,” she said.
Halep next faces lucky loser Magdalena Frech after the 174th-ranked Pole defeated Arantxa Rus 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 to make her first career quarterfinal.
Wild-card entry Eugenie Bouchard advanced by overcoming Tamara Zidansek 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-2 to reach her second quarterfinal this year. The former fifth-ranked Canadian wasted a 4-1 lead in the second set before prevailing in the decider after almost three hours to set up a quarterfinal against third-seeded Elise Mertens.
Sara Sorribes Tormo eased past Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-3 to play either Irina-Camelia Begu or Leonie Kung in the quarterfinals.
The Prague Open is the second European tournament since the WTA restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, with strict health protocols in place.
US Open: Top-10 tennis stars Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens drop out of tournament over COVID-19 concerns
Bertens, who is Dutch, wrote on Instagram that one of her concerns is the need to be quarantined upon returning to Europe after the US Open, which runs from 31 August to 13 September and will not have any spectators.
Postponed Madrid Open ultimately cancelled after second wave of COVID-19 infections in Spain
Madrid Open organisers last weekend were advised by local authorities not to stage the 2020 edition of the tournament due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Retired tennis player Mariano Puerta admits lying to CAS to reduce doping suspension
Four months after the high point of his career — the final of the 2005 French Open — the Argentine tested positive for etilefrine, a banned cardiorespiratory stimulant. He had also been caught in 2003 for the use of a banned anabolic steroid.