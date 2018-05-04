Prague Open: Petra Kvitova marches through to semi-finals; Mihaela Buzarnescu defeats Kristyna Pliskova

Prague: Second-seeded Petra Kvitova advanced to the Prague Open semi-finals after dominating fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.
On the way to her third straight-sets victory, Kvitova hit 21 winners at her debut in the tournament.
She next faces sixth-seeded Zhang Shuai of China who defeated Jasmine Paolini of Italy 6-4, 6-3.
Kvitova and Zhang have a 2-2 record against each other.
Seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania reached her second semi-final this year by beating Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-3.
She will meet Italian Camila Giorgi, who knocked out former US Open champion Samantha Stosur 6-2, 6-3.
Quarter-final results (x denotes seeding):
Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU x7) bt Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) 6-2, 6-3
Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Samantha Stosur (AUS) 6-2, 6-3
Zhang Shuai (CHN x6) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-4, 6-3
Petra Kvitova (CZE x2) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE x8) 6-3, 6-3
Updated Date: May 04, 2018 13:01 PM