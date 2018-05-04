You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Prague Open: Petra Kvitova cruises past Zhang Shuai to set up title clash with Mihaela Buzarnescu

Sports Reuters May 04, 2018 23:36:23 IST

Petra Kvitova moved a step closer to winning a second title of the year when she beat China's Zhang Shuai 7-6(6) 6-0 in the semi-finals of the Prague Open on Friday.

The Czech, who is competing in her home tournament for the first time, faces Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu in Saturday's final.

Petra Kvitova in action against Zhang Shuai. Image courtesy: Facebook @jtbankapragueopen

Petra Kvitova in action against Zhang Shuai. Image courtesy: Facebook @jtbankapragueopen

Zhang held her own in an evenly contested first set against two-times Wimbledon champion Kvitova and even led 5-1 in the tiebreak before her 28-year-old opponent settled into her stride.

Kvitova struck three winners as she roared back to claim the set and shatter Zhang's confidence.

The second seed wrapped up the match in an hour and 18 minutes, sealing victory with a near-flawless second set in which she struck 15 winners and made three unforced errors.

"After the first set I was extremely calm, I was feeling very good and I believed in myself," Kvitova said courtside.

Kvitova, who is vying for her second title of the year after winning the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy in February, will take on seventh-seed Buzarnescu, who came back to beat Italy's Camila Giorgi 4-6 6-3 7-5 in the other semi-final.

In a marathon encounter lasting two hours and 25 minutes, Buzarnescu found herself on the back foot for extended periods thanks to Giorgi's raw power but clung before making her superior shot selection count.

She won while receiving, as Giorgi sent her serve crashing into the net for her eighth double fault of the match.

"I was so happy I was able to win - it's a lot of stress because I have my birthday today," said Buzarnescu, who turned 30. "I never stopped believing."


Updated Date: May 04, 2018 23:36 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Desperate Mumbai Indians look for solutions against rampaging Kings XI Punjab at latter's adopted home



Top Stories




Cricket Scores