Prague Open 2019: American Bernarda Pera reaches second WTA Tour semi-final by eliminating third-seed Qiang Wang

Prague: Bernarda Pera reached her second WTA Tour semi-final by upsetting third-seeded Qiang Wang 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the Prague Open on Thursday.

It was only the American's second career victory over a top-20 ranked player and earned Pera a meeting with another surprising semi-finalist, Karolina Muchova. The Czech player, who was given a wild card for the tournament, eliminated Russia's Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-3, 6-4 to advance to her first WTA semi-final.

In an all-Czech quarter-final, ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova eased past No. 6 Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2, improving her record against her countrywoman to 4-1.

Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann also reached her first WTA semi-final by knocking out German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-1.

