Sports

Portuguese football league scraps plans to allow fans back into stadiums

The league had planned access to stadiums limited to 10 percent capacity and exclusively reserved for fans of the home side. All fans were to have shown proof of a negative quick coronavirus test.

Agence France-Presse May 17, 2021 18:11:42 IST
Portuguese football league scraps plans to allow fans back into stadiums

Representational photo. AP

Lisbon: Plans to allow some fans back into stadiums to watch the final round of the Portuguese football league on May 19 have been ditched, Liga Portugal announced Monday.

The league had planned access to stadiums limited to 10 percent capacity and exclusively reserved for fans of the home side. All fans were to have shown proof of a negative quick coronavirus test.

But the Liga said it was "impossible to prepare" a return of fans in a safe manner in such a small timeframe.

All matches of the 34th and final round of games are scheduled for 19 May, with kick-off times yet to be announced.

Sporting Lisbon were crowned champions of Portugal for the first time in almost two decades last week.

The northern city of Porto will be bracing itself to welcome English fans of Manchester City and Chelsea on 29 May after UEFA moved the Champions League final between the two clubs from Istanbul in the hope of allowing supporters to attend.

Updated Date: May 17, 2021 18:30:56 IST

TAGS:

also read

COVID-19 tracker, 4 May, 2021: India records 3,57,229 new cases, 3,449 deaths in 24 hrs
India

COVID-19 tracker, 4 May, 2021: India records 3,57,229 new cases, 3,449 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,66,13,292, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 percent

European football clubs caught between a financial pit and hallowed grounds
Sports

European football clubs caught between a financial pit and hallowed grounds

As European football clubs struggle to make up for revenue lost in the pandemic, one untapped source of revenue is stadium naming rights, but exploiting them may not be straightforward.

Qualifying round draw of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India postponed
Sports

Qualifying round draw of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India postponed

The Asian Football Confederation said the draw to be held here has been postponed until further notice.