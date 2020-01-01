Portuguese champions Benfica reach agreement with Borussia Dortmund over $22.42 million transfer fee for Julian Weigl

Portuguese champions Benfica have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign German midfielder Julian Weigl for 20 million euros ($22.42 million), the clubs announced on Tuesday.

Weigl, 24, had been a permanent fixture in Dortmund’s midfield since his move from 1860 Munich in 2015, making 171 appearances for the club and winning the DFB Pokal in 2016-17 and the German Super Cup earlier this season.

“Julian approached us with this wish and we agreed – also because of his service to the club,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement. “We wish him all the best for the future.”

Dortmund said the deal is subject to a successful medical exam, with Weigl expected to sign a contract in the coming days.

Benfica lead the Portuguese league standings with 39 points from 14 matches — four points ahead of second-placed Porto — and next play away at Vitoria Guimaraes on Saturday.

