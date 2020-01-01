You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Portuguese champions Benfica reach agreement with Borussia Dortmund over $22.42 million transfer fee for Julian Weigl

Sports Reuters Jan 01, 2020 15:22:23 IST

  • Portuguese champions Benfica have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign German midfielder Julian Weigl for 20 million euros ($22.42 million), the clubs announced on Tuesday

  • Weigl, 24, had been a permanent fixture in Dortmund’s midfield since his move from 1860 Munich in 2015, making 171 appearances for the club and winning the DFB Pokal in 2016-17 and the German Super Cup earlier this season

  • Dortmund said the deal is subject to a successful medical exam, with Weigl expected to sign a contract in the coming days

Portuguese champions Benfica have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign German midfielder Julian Weigl for 20 million euros ($22.42 million), the clubs announced on Tuesday.

Portuguese champions Benfica reach agreement with Borussia Dortmund over .42 million transfer fee for Julian Weigl

File image of Julian Weigl. Reuters

Weigl, 24, had been a permanent fixture in Dortmund’s midfield since his move from 1860 Munich in 2015, making 171 appearances for the club and winning the DFB Pokal in 2016-17 and the German Super Cup earlier this season.

“Julian approached us with this wish and we agreed – also because of his service to the club,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement. “We wish him all the best for the future.”

Dortmund said the deal is subject to a successful medical exam, with Weigl expected to sign a contract in the coming days.

Benfica lead the Portuguese league standings with 39 points from 14 matches — four points ahead of second-placed Porto — and next play away at Vitoria Guimaraes on Saturday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 01, 2020 15:22:23 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores