Portugal's Pedro Pablo Pichardo wins triple jump at European indoor championships
Pichardo, who won two world outdoor silvers and a world indoor bronze competing for Cuba, recorded a best of 17.30 metres.
Torun: Cuban-born Portuguese Pedro Pablo Pichardo won the men's triple jump at the European indoor championships in Torun on Sunday.
Another Cuban-born athlete who won world bronze at the 2009 Berlin worlds for his native country, Alexis Copello of Azerbaijan, claimed silver with 17.04m, Germany's Max Hess taking a third consecutive Euro indoor bronze (17.01).
Maksim Nedasekau handed Belarus their first gold of the champs in Poland after he high jumped 2.37m.
Italian Gianmarco Tamberi took silver (2.35).
World decathlon record holder Kevin Mayer, Euro indoor champion in Belgrade in 2017 and world indoor champ a year later in Birmingham, remained in complete control of the heptathlon.
The second day of action saw the Frenchman clock 7.78sec in the opening 60m hurdles, before registering a season's best of 5.20m in the pole vault.
Switzerland's Simon Ehammer, second behind Mayer overnight, was just four-hundredths off Mayer in the hurdles, but no-marked in the pole vault to bring a disappointing end to his campaign.
With just the 1000m to complete, Mayer had amassed 5581 points, with Spain's Jorge Urena a distant second on 5319.
also read
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe welcomes roadmap for Russian athletics reintegration
Russian athletics has been in crisis since 2015 when its federation was suspended for repeated doping scandals, and its athletes continue to miss international events.
Indian athletics coach Nikolai Snesarev found dead at NIS Patiala hostel room
The cause of death of Nikolai Snesarev is yet to be determined. The Sports Authority of India doctor at the NIS declared him dead and the body has been referred to the government hospital for post-mortem.
Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
Nishad Kumar had won a gold medal in the men's high jump T46/47 event at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix that was recently held in Dubai.