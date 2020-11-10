Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo fit for Andorra friendly after Lazio niggle, says Fernando Santos
Ronaldo, 35, who limped off with 15 minutes to play of Sunday's fixture in Rome, could also feature against France on Saturday and Tuesday's trip to Croatia in the Nations League.
Lisbon: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is available to face Andorra in a friendly later this week despite suffering an ankle injury in the weekend's draw at Lazio, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said on Tuesday.
Ronaldo, 35, who limped off with 15 minutes to play of Sunday's fixture in Rome, could also feature against France on Saturday and Tuesday's trip to Croatia in the Nations League.
"He trained normally with his team mates so if I decide it, he's fit to play the next three games," Santos said.
"He hasn't complained. I know since Sunday that there's no problem, nothing that could stop him from training normally," he added.
The former Real Madrid attacker has played three games for his club since recovering from coronavirus before the Nations League holders face a re-run of the Euro 2016 final against les Bleus.
Ronaldo's men top their group on goal difference ahead of this weekend's visitors to Lisbon.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Ronaldo first tested positive for COVID-19 on 13 October while playing with Portugal. He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo uncertain for showdown against Lionel Messi
Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago while playing with Portugal, and has been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.
Serie A: Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace for Juventus; Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets up AC Milan win
Ronaldo missed four games for Juventus including the midweek 2-0 Champions League defeat against Barcelona in Turin.