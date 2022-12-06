Auto refresh feeds

GOAAAL! Goncalo Ramos, on his first international start, scores for Portugal to give them a 1-0 lead over Switzerland. He receives a pass from Felix inside the box, gets a touch and hits the ball towards the top-left corner past Yann Sommer, the Swiss goalkeeper.

Pepe scores Portugal's second goal of the night! Portugal have doubled their lead. Bruno Fernandes with the corner for Portugal, and Pepe connects this one well to head it past Yann Sommer, and into the net.

GOAAAL! A third goal for Portugal, a second in the match for Goncalo Ramos, as Portugal pile more misery on Switzerland. At the near post, Ramos converts Dalot's low-cross to hit the ball past Sommer.

Raphael Guerreiro with the fourth goal for Portugal, in the 55th minute of the contest. A left-footed shot from the centre of the box, to the smash the ball past the keeper. Assisted by Goncalo Ramos. Switzerland hit back in the 58th minute with a goal from Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, but there's hardly any celebration from the Swiss whatsoever.

GOAAAL! Goncalo Ramos, just 21 years old, scores his first Portugal hat-trick and what a time to do it! 5-1 to Portugal and they look unstoppable against a weak Switzerland side.

A notable substitution from Portugal, as Cristiano Ronaldo is brought in for Joao Felix, who is subbed off. He will be looking to make some impact with less than 20 minutes left in regulation time.

Full time! Portugal fly high, beat their European rivals Switzerland 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of FIFA World Cup 2022. Fernabdo Santos' men were unstoppable, and Switzerland could only salvage one goal thanks to Manuel Akanji. Portugal will play Morocco in the quarter-finals

Raphael Guerreiro with the fourth goal for Portugal, in the 55th minute of the contest. A left-footed shot from the centre of the box, to the smash the ball past the keeper. Assisted by Goncalo Ramos. Switzerland hit back in the 58th minute with a goal from Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, but there's hardly any celebration from the Swiss whatsoever.

GOAAAL! Goncalo Ramos, just 21 years old, scores his first Portugal hat-trick and what a time to do it! 5-1 to Portugal and they look unstoppable against a weak Switzerland side.

A notable substitution from Portugal, as Cristiano Ronaldo is brought in for Joao Felix, who is subbed off. He will be looking to make some impact with less than 20 minutes left in regulation time.

The first hat-trick of this World Cup: Gonçalo Ramos ⭐️🇵🇹 #Qatar2022 He was close to joining PSG during the summer, always been in the list — now his price will be way higher. pic.twitter.com/qqT4a4S4kY

Ronaldo finds the back of the net, darting in behind the Swiss defence as he celebrates the goal, only to find he is offside, and the flag is up.

Portugal go for a six! Raphael Leao with his side's sixth goal, coming off the bench and making a very notable impact. He scores in added time, with moments to go before end of match.

Full time! Portugal fly high, beat their European rivals Switzerland 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of FIFA World Cup 2022. Fernabdo Santos' men were unstoppable, and Switzerland could only salvage one goal thanks to Manuel Akanji. Portugal will play Morocco in the quarter-finals

That's all we have for you from this match's coverage. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will now return on 9 December (Friday), with the quarter-finals, and that should offer more exciting football. Do keep reading our FIFA World Cup stories, but for now, it's goodbye!

Preview: Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t in the starting lineup for Portugal’s match against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about his team captain’s attitude in the last game. Gonçalo Ramos, who plays for Portuguese club Benfica, is starting in Ronaldo’s place at Lusail Stadium.

Ronaldo showed obvious displeasure at being removed from the game against South Korea on Friday.

The 37-year-old striker opened the tournament with a goal against Ghana to become the first player to score in five different World Cups. But he was ineffective in Portugal’s final two games of group play and was pulled midway through the second half of a 2-1 loss to South Korea.

Ronaldo’s body language indicated the superstar was annoyed at being taken out of the game — something Portugal coach Fernando Santos remained silent about for nearly three days.

Finally in his Monday news conference, Santos conceded Ronaldo’s attitude in the game against South Korea was the one distraction — of many — that had pushed him too far.

In the last eight, Morocco await the winners of this contest between Portugal and Switzerland, after the African outfit stunned 2010 world champions Spain to win via penalty shootout, and reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the very first time.

It may be a good time to note that the Swiss had eliminated reigning World Cup champion France in the last 16 at the European Championship last year and has been one of the most consistent teams of this tournament.

“We have seen how euphoric Swiss people are about being at this stage,” coach Murat Yakin said Monday. “We’ve proven that we’re able to beat them.”

With inputs from AP