Cristiano Ronaldo will attempt to follow up his World Cup opening game heroics for Portugal against a Morocco side licking their wounds after a crushing last-gasp defeat.
A hat-trick from the five-time world player of the year snatched a thrilling 3-3 draw for the European champions against Spain in a heavyweight Group B showdown in Sochi.
It was Ronaldo's 51st career hat-trick, and the 51st in the tournament's history, as the Real Madrid star became just the fourth player to score in four World Cups.
"I am very happy, it's a nice personal record to have, one more in my career," said Ronaldo.
"For me the most important thing is to emphasise what the team did against one of the favourites to win this World Cup."
Despite lifting the trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal are not widely viewed as among the favourites in Russia but can take a big step towards the last 16 with victory over Morocco in Moscow on Wednesday.
"I think we are stronger than Morocco if we compare the two teams, but I'm not saying the game will be easy for us," striker Andre Silva told reporters at Portugal's training base.
"We cannot underestimate them and must have respect for any opponent. Any game at the World Cup is difficult."
It will be just the second meeting between the two countries, after Morocco beat Portugal 3-1 in the group stage at the 1986 finals.
Morocco did not concede a single goal in the final qualifying round as they sealed a return to the World Cup for the first time in 20 years, but their knockout hopes hang by a thread after a 95th-minute own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz against Iran.
'We're not dead'
Herve Renard's men face a monumental challenge, with games to come against Portugal and Spain, but midfielder Faycal Fajr is adamant all is not lost for the Atlas Lions.
"If I said that we don't believe we can qualify it would be a lie," said Fajr, one of 17 players born abroad in Morocco's 23-man squad.
"I could throw out some examples, like the Argentina draw (1-1 with Iceland). Where there's a will there's a way. (The Portuguese) have two feet, two legs and they are humans like us."
"We lost a battle but we haven't lost the war. We're not dead," he added."
Renard lamented that Morocco were "crucified by our own errors" in the loss to Iran, but the Frenchman is used to defying the odds, having led outsiders Zambia to a surprise triumph at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.
He then became the first coach to win the continental title with two different teams three years later, guiding the Ivory Coast to glory.
Morocco will need Renard to conjure up more magic to prevent an early exit, although Fajr says the mood in the camp remains positive.
"Even after the defeat, the atmosphere was terrific," he said. "We've been waiting for this moment for 20 years, all Moroccans have been waiting for this for 20 years. We're one big family."
Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018
Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 19:17 PM
Highlights
Here's what happened in the first-half
Cristiano Ronaldo's 4th-minute goal has made the difference as Portugal lead Morocco 1-0 at halftime.
Ronaldo made European football history when he stooped to score with a powerful header from Joao Moutinho's right-flank cross after a corner.
His 85th goal for Portugal broke a tie with Hungary great Ferenc Puskas as the most ever for a European national team. Only Ali Daei of Iran, who scored 109 international goals, is ahead of Ronaldo in the world list.
Ronaldo created a good scoring chance for Goncalo Guedes in the 39th but Morocco goalkeeper Monir El Kajoui stood tall and strong to beat out the shot.
4` Cristiano Ronaldo scores!
Who else but Ronaldo to score for Portugal! Brilliant cross from Moutinho and Ronaldo stoops in to put in a bullet header past the keeper! Goal No 4 for the Portuguese captain.
Morocco's starting XI
Mohamedi; Dirar, Da Costa, Benatia, Hakimi; El Ahmadi; Boussoufa, Belhanda, Ziyech, Harit; Boutaib.
Here's Portugal's starting line-up:
Patricio; Cedric, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; Carvalho; Silva, Moutinho; Mario, Guedes, Ronaldo.
19:17 (IST)
88` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Santos looks to play it safe as the match winds to a finish. The already booked João Moutinho is hooked for Adrien Silva. It's lockdown time.
19:16 (IST)
86` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Final substitution for Morocco as Renard looks to have a proper go at Portugal. The defensive midfielder Karim El Ahmadi is dispensed for Fayçal Fajr
19:15 (IST)
85` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Poor defending from Benatia as he loses the ball right on the edge of the box and has to bring down Ronaldo to prevent him from going one-on-one with the keeper. Ronaldo looks ominous as he goes about his usual routine before a free-kick. All comes to nought as he slams the ball against the wall.
19:13 (IST)
82` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Portugal began the half with the intention of extending their lead but the focus now is on defending. And it's a job the Portuguese are doing well. Morocco are barely allowed a sight of the goal.
19:12 (IST)
81` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Portugal finally get out of their half. Cedric finds Moutinho who squares the ball to Bruno Fernandes. The substitute has a crack at goal but the ball rolls harmlessly away from goal.
19:10 (IST)
80` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Arnav: How long has it been since Portugal got out of their own half?
19:09 (IST)
78` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
This time Morocco win a corner and Ziyach with another peach of a delivery into the box but none of his teammates can get a meaningful touch on the ball.
19:08 (IST)
78` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Another free-kick and another chance wasted. Ziyach swings the free-kick towards Benatia at the front post but the ball comes of his shoulder and flies just wide of the post.
19:06 (IST)
75` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Mehdi Carcela replaces Younes Belhanda as Renard desperately seeks a goal. Portugal will be pleased with the direction in which this match is headed. Morocco is struggling to make incisive breaks into the opposition box and time is running out.
19:05 (IST)
74` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Second change from Morocco and Belhanda, who had a good game, comes off for Mehdi Carcela. Morocco continue their probing but are lacking that killer touch in front of goal. Someone of Ronaldo's calibre could have gotten a hat-trick from the number of chances created by the likes of Ziyach and Amrabat.
19:00 (IST)
70` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Arnav: The Portuguese players are starting to play a bit rough. Morocco have had lots of set pieces already and may feel hard done by not to have had more.
18:59 (IST)
69` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
First change for Morocco, it's a like for like replacement as El Kabbi takes Boutaib's place. Portugal have also altered their team, with Bruno Fernandes coming on for João Mario.
18:58 (IST)
67` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
The Moroccans win another free-kick on the right. Ziyach goes for goal but it curls over the bar.
18:56 (IST)
65` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
It has gotten a bit scrappy, so the crowd is keeping itself entertained with a Mexican wave.
18:54 (IST)
63` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Skandha: Ronaldo is great and everything. But Amrabat has been the game's best player for me.
18:53 (IST)
61` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Arnav: It was a tougher chance than it looked like. He was off balance and had to strike it with his weaker foot
18:53 (IST)
60` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Skandha: How on earth did Benatia miss that?!
18:52 (IST)
60` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
The chances are coming thick and fast for Morocco now. From a set-piece, the ball falls kindly for Benatia in the box but he shanks his volley way off target.
18:51 (IST)
59` Portugal 1-0 Portugal
Bernardo Silva off as Santos looks to shake things up. FC Sporting's Gelson Martins is his replacement. Morocco have slowly grown in this half to lay siege on Portugal's goal. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are living dangerously.
18:50 (IST)
57` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Arnav: Well scratch that. A phenomenal save from Patricio and Morocco are starting to look threatening. Set piece after set piece. This is exciting. I'm changing my earlier statement-it's a 1-1 draw for me
18:48 (IST)
56` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
And just as Skandha rues Morocco's lack of scoring opportunities, Herve Renard's men twice come to levelling. First Belhands looks to curl on in from a cutback from Amrabat but Patricio saves. The new Wolves signing does one better a minute later when Ziyach's free-kick is flicked on towards the bottom corner by Belhanda but Patricio does incredibly well to get down low and palm it away. Morocco looking increasingly liking to score here.
18:45 (IST)
54` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Portugal in control in the opening exchanges of this half. It has been a more open game than what Fernando Santos would like but Morocco's insistence on attack means that there are plenty of opportunities to counter.
18:45 (IST)
53` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Skandha: It's strange. Morocco don't look like scoring, but don't deserve to lose
18:44 (IST)
52` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Portugal have never lost a World Cup match in which they have been leading at half-time before today (P11 W9 D2 L0). Morocco have never previously won when trailing at the interval (P5 W0 D1 L4). Doesn't look good for the African side.
18:43 (IST)
52` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Arnav: Wow! Maybe Ronaldo is human after all.
18:42 (IST)
51` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Quick free-kick taken long by Portugal and Joao Mario and Guedes combine on the left of the box. The West Ham gets to the byline and cuts it back to Guedes. With all the time in the world, Guedes shoots first time but it instead of going towards goal, it goes sideways. Ronaldo comes motoring into the box intending to rip the net open but somehow sends it row Z.
18:38 (IST)
48` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Ananya: The second half hasn't started nearly as excitingly as the first.
18:37 (IST)
47` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Portugal win a corner and Moutinho plays it short to Bernardo who swings it in. Fonte climbs highest but his header is way off target.
18:34 (IST)
2nd half begins
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal kick us off in the second-half.
18:28 (IST)
Some more records from Mr Cristiano Ronaldo
18:24 (IST)
Here's what happened in the first-half
Cristiano Ronaldo's 4th-minute goal has made the difference as Portugal lead Morocco 1-0 at halftime.
Ronaldo made European football history when he stooped to score with a powerful header from Joao Moutinho's right-flank cross after a corner.
His 85th goal for Portugal broke a tie with Hungary great Ferenc Puskas as the most ever for a European national team. Only Ali Daei of Iran, who scored 109 international goals, is ahead of Ronaldo in the world list.
Ronaldo created a good scoring chance for Goncalo Guedes in the 39th but Morocco goalkeeper Monir El Kajoui stood tall and strong to beat out the shot.
18:23 (IST)
Stat attack!
Take a look at the stats from the first-half
18:20 (IST)
HT! Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Morocco have had a fantastic half and yet, they are on the brink of World Cup elimination. For the second game running, an inability to find the final pass is hurting the Atlas Lions. Portugal have been subdued, but occasional moments of brilliance from Ronaldo mean that Morocco has plenty of ground to cover in the second half.
18:19 (IST)
45+2` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Amrabat chases down a long ball and wins a free-kick right next to the corner flag on the right. Can Morocco strike right at the end? Ziyach swings in the free-kick and Belhanda flicks it towards goal but it goes wide. Benatia could have had a touch and diverted the ball into gaol. So close from a deserved goal!
18:17 (IST)
45` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Portugal have shifted from a 4-4-2 to a 4-2-3-1 this half. Mario is playing centrally now, behind Ronaldo, while Guedes is out left.
18:16 (IST)
44` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
William slips and almost gifts possession to Belhanda. He somehow manages to recover but in the process, he accidentally slaps Belhanda who's behind him, across the face.
18:14 (IST)
41` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Skandha: Portugal's defence appears to have woken up at last. The Moroccan attackers are no longer penetrating quite as easily.
Arnav: Instead, they're starting to play a more patient game based on possession. It isn't quite as entertaining though.
18:12 (IST)
40` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
The game has slowed down, even as Morocco enjoy the bulk of possession. Portugal are slowly taking the sting out of the Moroccan resistance. The ploy nearly worked when Ronaldo released Guedes with a ball over the top. Munir El Kajoui, though, was equal to the effort
18:11 (IST)
39` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
First attempt on target for Portugal in a long time. Ronaldo flicks the ball to Guedes who shoots. El Kajoui instinctively puts his hand out and pulls out a stunning save!
18:06 (IST)
34` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Ahmadi tries his luck from a long way out but is close to 20 metres above his intended target.
18:03 (IST)
31` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Oooh trouble for Morocco here as Portugal win a free-kick on the edge of the D. Ronaldo stands over it but the Moroccan wall clear it away.
18:01 (IST)
29` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
A misplaced pass from Moutinho trundles out of play and it says a lot about how things are going for Portugal right now. They might be ahead but it is Morocco who are firmly on top. Most of the Moroccans' attacks are coming from the right. One such foray saw a huge call for a penalty, but it was not deemed worthy of a video review. Renard wasn't pleased, though, and he gets a talking-to from the ref for his outburst on the touchline
18:01 (IST)
26` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Arnav: Already a penalty shout. Why am I not surprised.
18:00 (IST)
26` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Amrabat and Guerreiro get into a tussle inside the box and Amrabat goes down appealing for a penalty. Nothing doing says the ref. Replays show that both players were tugging at each other's shirt with Amrabat almost getting Guerreiro topless. Renard fuming and wants a penalty and the referee has a chat with the Moroccon coach.
17:58 (IST)
24` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Ronaldo gets the ball in the middle of the pitch but is brought down by Benatia from behind. He escapes sanction even as Ronaldo continues rolling around.
17:54 (IST)
22` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Ziyach has a go from distance but Patricio gathers comfortably. Morocco are pressing high up the pitch and are winning the midfield battles. Ronaldo the only Portuguese man in the Moroccan half.
17:51 (IST)
19` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Despite conceding early, Morocco are creating good chances with Ziyach, Boutaib and Amrabat looking dangerous going forward for Morocco.
17:49 (IST)
17` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Morocco's pace is causing plenty of problems for Portugal. It certainly has not been a subdued reaction to the early goal from Renard's players.
17:45 (IST)
13` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
17:43 (IST)
11` Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Arnav: The way this tournament's been going, there's a fair chance that Ronaldo will get a penalty and pull further away from his rivals. Unlike a particular player I seem to be thinking of, Ronaldo scores his penalties.