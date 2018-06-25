Preview: Iran's primary objective will be to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring when they take on Portugal in a Group B tie of the FIFA World Cup at the Mordovia Arena on Monday.
So far, all of Portugal's four goals in the tournament have come through Ronaldo and the Europeans will once again rely heavily on the talismanic striker if they want to make it to the second round.
Both the sides need a win on Monday to enter the Round of 16 and a loss for any of them could make life difficult.
With a win from two games, Portugal are placed second in the group with four points while Iran, who pipped Morocco 1-0 before falling against Spain, lie in third place with three points.
Meanwhile, Spain will be eyeing for a point in their final Group B match to see themselves into the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 when they take on Morocco at the Kaliningrad Stadium.
The Spanish currently share leadership of their group with Portugal, who will also reach the last 16 with a draw against Iran.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 01:56 AM
Highlights
FT! It's all over! Spain and Iran are through from Group B with hard-fought draws!
What a crazy couple of minutes we had at the end here! VAR with one correct and one controversial decision as Iran and Morocco hold Spain and Portugal to hard-fought draws! VAR favoured Spain when they were 1-2 down as Aspas' goal was correctly given while VAR were at the receiving end of a harsh penalty as Iran levelled deep in stoppage time. Spain top Group B due to their superior goal scored with Portugal finishing second. In the Round of 16, Spain will take on hosts Russia while Portugal will face Uruguay.
90+2` Iran win a controversial penalty!
The referee gives Iran a penalty for a handball from Cedric and the VAR does nothing about it!
90+1` Iago Aspas scores for Spain!
Drama! Pure, unadulterated drama! Spain take a short corner and Aspas, at the near post, flicks the ball into the back of the net! The linesman flags for offside but VAR overrules his decision and the goal stands! Spain are back in it!
81` Youssef En Neysri puts Morocco ahead!
What a thumping header from En Neysri to give Morocco the lead! He rose above Ramos and powered in a header right into the top corner. David De Gea could do nothing about it.
55` Spain 1-1 Morocco. Amrabat crashes a volley against the crossbar!
Amrabat strikes the crossbar with a fiercely struck shot from the right! De Gea could only watch as the ball struck the corner of the frame and bounced back out!
53` Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty saved by Beiranvand!
Beirnavand goes the right way and saves Ronaldo's penalty and pounces on the ball. What a brilliant save from the young Iranian! With this miss, both Ronaldo and Messi have missed a penalty now.
51` Penalty to Portugal!
Ronaldo is brought down in the box but the referee waves off his protests. However, VAR advices the referee to take a look at the incident on the pitch-side screen and the referee reverses his decision!
45` Ricardo Quaresma gives Portugal the lead!
Quaresma strikes right at the stroke of halftime! He exchanges a quick one-two with Adrien on the right and unleashes a shot from the outside of the boot which flies past a diving Beiranvand and into the top corner!
19` Isco levels for Spain!
And Spain hit back immediately! Diego Costa, Iniesta and Isco exchange quick passes before Iniesta pulls the ball back to Isco who blasts the ball into the roof of the net!
14` Khaled Boutaib scores for Morocco!
Spain have gifted Morocco the lead! Dreadful from Ramos and Iniesta in the middle of the park and Boutaib pounces on the ball. He charges towards goal and slots the ball between David De Gea's legs to give Morocco the lead! It is also Morocco's first goal of the tournament!
Fernando Santos makes three changes to his side
Ricardo Quaresma, Andre Silva and Andrien come into the side in place of Moutinho, Bernardo Silva and Guedes.
Portugal: Rui Patricio, Pepe, Raphael, Fonte, Cedric, Mario, William, Adrien, Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Quaresma
Here's how Iran start!
Iran: Beiranvand, Haji Safi, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Ramin, Ezatolahi, Omid, Amiri, Mehdi, Jahanbakhsh, Sardar
Mehdi Benatia starts on the bench for Morocco!
Juventus star Mehdi Benatia starts on the bench for Morocco. Manuel Da Costa starts in his place.
Morocco: Munir; Hakimi, Da Costa, Saiss, Dirar; El Ahmadi, Boussoufa; Amrabat, Belhanda, Ziyech; Boutaib
Thiago starts ahead of Vaquez
Fernando Hierro makes one change as Thiago starts ahead of Lucas Vasquez
Spain: De Gea; Carvajal, Pique, Ramos, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Thiago; Silva, Iniesta, Isco; Diego Costa
01:56 (IST)
That's it from us!
Thank you for following us! We will be back tomorrow to bring you live coverage of the final Group C fixtures at 7.30 pm where France will take on Denmark while Australia play Peru. At 11.30, Croatia play Iceland while Argentina take on Nigeria in the final Group D fixtures. Adios!
01:49 (IST)
Exciting end to the final round of Group B fixtures
There has been every example of dramatic moments in play tonight at Saransk and Kaliningrad – from missed penalties to wrongly-awarded ones, from moments of individual brilliance to those of sheer sense of defeat and the cracker of an evening ends up being decided on the fair-play points, quite an antithesis to the kind of football on display.
01:45 (IST)
Spain top Group B
01:44 (IST)
Iran come close to qualifying
Iranians were in tears after the game having fought valiantly but this would be the end of the road for the Asian giants, as it was for Morocco who won hearts in Russia and around the globe with their eye-catching football. In the end, Group B’s final standings are not a surprise at all, but the in-game proceedings, as well as the tactics of the lesser heralded nations, have compelled Spain and Portugal to bring out their best assets.
01:44 (IST)
Spain and Portugal through to the last-16
Spain top Group B on goals scored, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal falling behind by just one goal less. The VAR decision which resulted in Iran’s goal has come under scrutiny as well from fans and pundits alike, as it very much plunged Portugal into the runners-up position. Portugal have found it difficult to create against opponents with decent defences, as was the case in the 2016 European Championship and the same trend has continued here in Russia. Due to their siesta-like periods of play, they must now face Uruguay in the Round of 16, and another cagey affair will be on the cards.
Spain’s show of patience against Morocco finally paid off as they head into the knockouts with a relatively easier fixture against Russia. Spain were magnificent tonight, all of their footballers coming to fore and the former World Champions have earned enough momentum to channel themselves through a passable knockout encounter.
01:38 (IST)
Spain top Group B ahead of Portugal
Whew! What an end to the group stage!
01:32 (IST)
FT! It's all over! Spain and Iran are through from Group B with hard-fought draws!
What a crazy couple of minutes we had at the end here! VAR with one correct and one controversial decision as Iran and Morocco hold Spain and Portugal to hard-fought draws! VAR favoured Spain when they were 1-2 down as Aspas' goal was correctly given while VAR were at the receiving end of a harsh penalty as Iran levelled deep in stoppage time. Spain top Group B due to their superior goal scored with Portugal finishing second. In the Round of 16, Spain will take on hosts Russia while Portugal will face Uruguay.
01:26 (IST)
GOAL !
90+3` Karim Ansarifard scores from the spot!
And Iran have levelled things up with Ansarifard's penalty although Portugal will be furious with the kind of penalty that was awarded.
01:25 (IST)
PENALTY !
90+2` Iran win a controversial penalty!
The referee gives Iran a penalty for a handball from Cedric and the VAR does nothing about it!
01:23 (IST)
90+2` Spain 2-2 Morocco
Iago Aspas breaks Morocco hearts in injury time as VAR correctly reverses a wrongly adjudged offside call.
01:23 (IST)
GOAL !
90+1` Iago Aspas scores for Spain!
Drama! Pure, unadulterated drama! Spain take a short corner and Aspas, at the near post, flicks the ball into the back of the net! The linesman flags for offside but VAR overrules his decision and the goal stands! Spain are back in it!
01:16 (IST)
87` Spain 1-2 Morocco
Morocco's minor lead over Spain also signifies something crucial for Iran who can now progress of Spain concedes again.
01:13 (IST)
84` Spain 1-2 Morocco
Spain make their final change of the night as David Silva comes off for Rodrigo.
01:12 (IST)
81` Iran 0-1 Portugal
Ronaldo's been not only quiet in front of the goal, but also sloppy in possession. Moreover, there is a distinct absence of pace in this Portugal starting eleven. The Selecaos are likely to navigate through Iran's frustrating tactics but clearly, they will struggle against an opposition of better calibre.
01:11 (IST)
GOAL !
81` Youssef En Neysri puts Morocco ahead!
What a thumping header from En Neysri to give Morocco the lead! He rose above Ramos and powered in a header right into the top corner. David De Gea could do nothing about it.
01:08 (IST)
78` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Ramos takes matter into his own hands and fires in from 30 yards out. It lands in the top tier where Moroccan fans have decided to keep the ball.
01:05 (IST)
74` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Marco Asensio's substitution should hurry things along for Spain, the forward replacing Thiago. Morocco have parked the bus with elan, but their counters aren't amounting to much.
01:03 (IST)
74` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Spain make a double change as Diego Costa and Thiago are replaced by Iago Aspas and Marco Asensio.
01:02 (IST)
73` Iran 0-1 Portugal
Portugal have attempted 12 shots tonight enjoying a massive 72% possession but Iran's rearguard action isn't bothered by the flurry of their wayward shots. Although Iran looked slightly fatigued right now, having had to run all night, Portugal are no closer to enhancing their advantage.
01:01 (IST)
71` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Morocco make their second change and it is their only goalscorer at the World Cup Khalid Boutaib who makes way for Youssef En Nesyri.
00:58 (IST)
68` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Spain's variety in play will bode them well in the knockouts as will their patience, but they must score another to seal the deal tonight. As of now, they will face Uruguay in the Round of 16 while Portugal sit atop the group and will meet Russia.
00:55 (IST)
65` Iran 0-1 Portugal
It's been an hour of play at Saransk and Kaliningrad. And while Spain are still belting out a cracker of a game, Portugal have faced a lopsided Iran tonight. Ronaldo has his penalty saved, but Iran's penchant for committing fouls has also allowed the Navigators to assert themselves even when not likely.
00:54 (IST)
64` Iran 0-1 Portugal
62` Spain 1-1 Morocco Spain come close yet again as Pique rises highest to get to the end of a corner but his powerful header is just wide off the post.
00:53 (IST)
62` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Spain come close yet again as Pique rises highest to get to the end of a corner but his powerful header is just wide off the post.
00:52 (IST)
61` Spain 1-1 Morocco
What a brilliant last-ditch intervention from Saiss to keep out Isco's header! The Spaniard rose above the Moroccan defence to power in a header but Saiss is at hand to clear the ball off the line.
00:46 (IST)
55` Spain 1-1 Morocco. Amrabat crashes a volley against the crossbar!
Amrabat strikes the crossbar with a fiercely struck shot from the right! De Gea could only watch as the ball struck the corner of the frame and bounced back out!
00:44 (IST)
53` Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty saved by Beiranvand!
Beirnavand goes the right way and saves Ronaldo's penalty and pounces on the ball. What a brilliant save from the young Iranian! With this miss, both Ronaldo and Messi have missed a penalty now.
00:42 (IST)
PENALTY !
51` Penalty to Portugal!
Ronaldo is brought down in the box but the referee waves off his protests. However, VAR advices the referee to take a look at the incident on the pitch-side screen and the referee reverses his decision!
00:36 (IST)
Second half resumes!
As things stand, Portugal will progress to the Round of 16 with seven points, along with Spain who will finish second with five points.
00:30 (IST)
Deadly duo!
00:29 (IST)
HT! Iran 0-1 Portugal
00:24 (IST)
HT! Iran 0-1 Portugal
00:21 (IST)
HT! Iran 1-1 Morocco
00:21 (IST)
HT! Spain 1-1 Morocco
Halftime at Kaliningrad as Spain and Morocco go into the break level at 1-1. Iniesta's error gifted Morocco the lead but made up for it by creating Isco's equaliser. As things stand, Portugal will top Group B ahead of Spain as they lead Iran 1-0.
00:19 (IST)
HT! Iran 0-1 Portugal
A piece of individual brilliance from Ricardo Quaresma as the veteran finds top far corner with the outside of his boot having driven straight into the box from the right flank. Portugal's goal will give them some much-needed respite at halftime.
00:18 (IST)
GOAL !
45` Ricardo Quaresma gives Portugal the lead!
Quaresma strikes right at the stroke of halftime! He exchanges a quick one-two with Adrien on the right and unleashes a shot from the outside of the boot which flies past a diving Beiranvand and into the top corner!
00:14 (IST)
43` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Ziyach has a go from 30-yards out. The ball is moving around but fizzes over the bar. De Gea had it covered anyway.
00:12 (IST)
41` Iran 0-0 Portugal
Creativity has been Portugal's bane in their first two matches with Cristiano Ronaldo pulling them through with sheer intent, but it is more of same from Portugal as they are struggling to even carry the ball upto the Iranian penalty area. Iran are bossing the central midfield, much to everyone's surprise, Jahanbakhsh putting in a strong shift here.
00:12 (IST)
40` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Busquets with another chance at the far post to head Spain ahead from Isco's free-kick but he can't connect with the ball.
00:12 (IST)
40` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Busquets with another chance at the far post to head Spain ahead from Isco's free-kick but he can't connect with the ball.
00:09 (IST)
38` Iran 0-0 Portugal
Portugal are getting frustrated by Iran's resilience and it is showing in their careless fouls. Raphael Guerrero's yellow card puts Portugal two cards behind Spain in the fair-play points - something which could decide the group winners tonight.
00:09 (IST)
36` Spain 1-1- Morocco
Isco puts in a beautiful inswinging corner. Busquets goes up to meet it unchallenged but can't direct his header downwards and spurns a glorious chance for Spain to take the lead.
00:06 (IST)
35` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Spain and Morocco are playing end-to-end stuff, bringing the crowd on it's feet at regular intervals. Boutaib almost got another for Morocco, only for De Gea to register his first save of the tournament after the Moroccan forward dwelled too long on the ball. Iniesta, meanwhile, is on a song for La Roja creating subtle moves which are outside Morocco's league.
00:06 (IST)
32` Iran 0-0 Portugal
Raphael Gurrero brings down Jahanbaksh on the right of the box and is booked. That is Portugal's third yellow card of the tournament, two more than Spain. From the free-kick, Eztolahi directs a powerful header at goal but straight into Patricio's hands.
00:03 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
31` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Manuel Da Costa and Mbark Boussoufa are booked. Costa for a foul on Isco and Boussoufa for protesting against the referee's decision.
00:01 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
29` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Amrabat goes chasing after a long ball which Ramos is sure to win. However, Amrabat steps on Ramos' heel and the referee books Amrabat for his troubles.
23:58 (IST)
25` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Ramos and Pique are caught napping as Morocco take a throw-in from near the halfway line straight to Boutaib. The striker is in a one-on-one situation and once again tries to slot the ball between De Gea's leg but this time, the Spaniard closes his legs in time.
23:56 (IST)
23` Iran 0-0 Portugal
Iran hit Portugal on the counter. Jahanbaksh tries to get on the end of a through ball with Raphael giving him the chase. Rui Patricio comes quickly off his line to collect the ball. Jahanbaksh clatter into Patricio and we have a break in play as the keeper receives treatment.
23:52 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
21` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Karim El Ahmadi goes into the referee's book for a foul on Busquets.
23:52 (IST)
20` Spain 1-1 Morocco
Andres Iniesta rectifies his error in style, teeing off Isco for Spain to equalize. Iniesta started the attacking move and played a quick exchange with Isco and Diego Costa to create a bit of magic which brings Spain back into the fold just at the twenty-minute mark.