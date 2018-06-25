Spain and Portugal through to the last-16

Spain top Group B on goals scored, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal falling behind by just one goal less. The VAR decision which resulted in Iran’s goal has come under scrutiny as well from fans and pundits alike, as it very much plunged Portugal into the runners-up position. Portugal have found it difficult to create against opponents with decent defences, as was the case in the 2016 European Championship and the same trend has continued here in Russia. Due to their siesta-like periods of play, they must now face Uruguay in the Round of 16, and another cagey affair will be on the cards.

Spain’s show of patience against Morocco finally paid off as they head into the knockouts with a relatively easier fixture against Russia. Spain were magnificent tonight, all of their footballers coming to fore and the former World Champions have earned enough momentum to channel themselves through a passable knockout encounter.