Political debut or resignation: Sourav Gangluly's cryptic tweet on 'new chapter of life' sparks speculations

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday sent Twitter into a frenzy with his cryptic tweet about "starting a new chapter in his life".

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," Ganguly tweeted.

The post soon sparked speculation that the Ganguly has stepped down from his post as the BCCI president.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has refuted reports that Ganguly has resigned as the president of the top governing body for cricket in India, ANI reported.

