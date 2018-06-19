You are here:
Poland vs Senegal LIVE football score, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 16 in Moscow

Jun 19, 2018

Preview: In-form forward Sadio Mane was promoted to captain Senegal for Tuesday's World Cup Group H clash against Poland, as his Liverpool strike partner Mohamed Salah prepares to take on host nation Russia later in the evening.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse benched his regular captain Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham, giving his star player Mane added responsibility as the West Africans open their World Cup campaign.

Veteran Poland defender Kamil Glik failed to recover from a shoulder injury for the match and was also named on the bench by coach Adam Nawalka, who reverted to a four-man defence in his absence.

As expected, Bayern Munich sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski leads the forward line and captains a Polish team hoping to improve on third-place finishes in 1974 and 1982.

The match features a mouth-watering showdown between Lewandowski and Mane, two of European club football's most dangerous forwards.

Poland

Wojciech Szczesny, Lukasz Piszczek, Thiago Cionek, Michal Pazdan, Maciej Rybus; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Jakub Blaszczykowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Kamil Grosicki, Robert Lewandowski (capt).

Coach: Adam Nawalka (POL)

Senegal

Khadim Ndiaye, Moussa Wague, Kalidou Koulibaly, Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly, Alfred Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye, Sadio Mane (capt), Ismaila Sarr, Mame Biram Diouf, Mbaye Niang.

Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)

Referee: Nawaf Shukralla (BHR)


Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 21:24 PM

