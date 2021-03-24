Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich tests positive for COVID-19
Klich has had a strong season in the Premier League scoring three goals so far.
Leeds' Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich has contracted coronavirus , the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Wednesday, on the eve of a World Cup qualifier against Hungary.
"Mateusz Klich has tested positive," PZPN spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski said on Twitter.
"The player feels well and shows no symptoms of the disease, but his trip to Budapest is ruled out," he said.
Reprezentacja Polski otrzymała rano wyniki badania na obecność SARS-Cov-2.
Niestety w przypadku Mateusza @Cli5hy wynik jest pozytywny. Zawodnik czuje się dobrze i nie wykazuje objawów choroby, ale jego wyjazd do Budapesztu jest wykluczony.
Test został już dziś powtórzony. pic.twitter.com/KmX3zE6UUd
— PZPN (@pzpn_pl) March 24, 2021
Thursday's match will be the first for Poland's new coach Paulo Sousa.
They will host Andorra in Warsaw on Sunday before playing England at Wembley on 31 March.
Klich has had a strong season in the Premier League scoring three goals so far.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Japan meet South Korea, Tajikistan host Mongolia as FIFA World Cup qualifying resumes in Asia
Under the original schedule, Asian qualifying should be into the third round with 12 teams competing for four automatic spots in Qatar. But after numerous postponements because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still 40 teams contesting the second round.
Captain Manuel Neuer challenges Germany to thrown down marker for Joachim Loew's swansong
After nearly 15 years as coach, Loew will step down after the European Championship from 11 June 11 July and has "challenged" his team to find form.
I cried after seeing footage of our loss to Oman in World Cup Qualifiers, says Igor Stimac
India lost to Oman despite leading till the 82nd minute of their opening World Cup Qualifier in 2019.