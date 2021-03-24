Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich tests positive for COVID-19

Klich has had a strong season in the Premier League scoring three goals so far.

Leeds' Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich has contracted coronavirus , the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Wednesday, on the eve of a World Cup qualifier against Hungary.

"Mateusz Klich has tested positive," PZPN spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski said on Twitter.

"The player feels well and shows no symptoms of the disease, but his trip to Budapest is ruled out," he said.

Reprezentacja Polski otrzymała rano wyniki badania na obecność SARS-Cov-2.

Niestety w przypadku Mateusza @Cli5hy wynik jest pozytywny. Zawodnik czuje się dobrze i nie wykazuje objawów choroby, ale jego wyjazd do Budapesztu jest wykluczony.

Test został już dziś powtórzony. pic.twitter.com/KmX3zE6UUd — PZPN (@pzpn_pl) March 24, 2021

Thursday's match will be the first for Poland's new coach Paulo Sousa.

They will host Andorra in Warsaw on Sunday before playing England at Wembley on 31 March.

