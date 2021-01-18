Poland coach Jerzy Brzeczek steps down despite securing qualification for Euro 2020
The 49-year-old Brzeczek extended his contract last November after helping Poland finish top of their qualifying group for the European Championship, which will be held this year after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Warsaw: Jerzy Brzeczek has left his job as Poland coach despite helping the team qualify for Euro 2020, the country's football federation (PZPN) announced on Monday.
"I invited Jerzy Brzeczek to my house, we had a coffee and I told him the news," PZPN president Zbigniew Boniek told Sport.pl.
"It's a sad day for me, but I take the responsibility for this decision. I have thought about it and I must do what is good for the team."
Brzeczek had been in charge of Poland since July 2018.
