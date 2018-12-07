You are here:
PKL 2018-19: UP Yoddha edge past Haryana Steelers 30-29 in thrilling encounter

Sports Press Trust of India Dec 07, 2018 00:24:18 IST

UP Yoddha produced a superb all-round display to eke out a thrilling 30-29 win over Haryana Steelers in an encounter of the Inter Zone Challenge Week at the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 on Thursday.

Shrikant Jadhav and Prashant Rai scored eight points each to lead Yoddha to victory at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex.

File image of Haryana Steelers in action

Monu Goyat scored 11 points, while Vikash Khandola contributed with 7 points but it wasn't enough as Haryana Steelers failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Haryana Steelers made a strong start and led for the majority of the first half. But Shrikant got three points for UP Yoddha with a super raid as UP Yoddha trailed 5-7.

A super raid by Vikas helped Haryana to double their lead at 12-6 before they entered the first half with a 15-12 advantage.

Monu kept Haryana ahead at 19-18 with another super raid before Prasanth Kumar Rai equalised at 21-21. Soon UP had a 28-26 lead with just three minutes remaining in the match.

In the end, Naveen failed to win a raid point as UP Yoddha completed a come-from-behind win.


Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 00:24 AM

