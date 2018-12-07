PKL 2018-19: UP Yoddha edge past Haryana Steelers 30-29 in thrilling encounter

UP Yoddha produced a superb all-round display to eke out a thrilling 30-29 win over Haryana Steelers in an encounter of the Inter Zone Challenge Week at the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 on Thursday.

Shrikant Jadhav and Prashant Rai scored eight points each to lead Yoddha to victory at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex.

Monu Goyat scored 11 points, while Vikash Khandola contributed with 7 points but it wasn't enough as Haryana Steelers failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Haryana Steelers made a strong start and led for the majority of the first half. But Shrikant got three points for UP Yoddha with a super raid as UP Yoddha trailed 5-7.

A super raid by Vikas helped Haryana to double their lead at 12-6 before they entered the first half with a 15-12 advantage.

Monu kept Haryana ahead at 19-18 with another super raid before Prasanth Kumar Rai equalised at 21-21. Soon UP had a 28-26 lead with just three minutes remaining in the match.

In the end, Naveen failed to win a raid point as UP Yoddha completed a come-from-behind win.