PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Here's all you need to know about the eighth match of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to get off the mark on the points table after a loss in the first match against Delhi Capitals. MS Dhoni's men were beaten comprehensively by Delhi at the Wankhede Stadium and they would be looking for a resounding reply against Punjab Kings.

The return of Suresh Raina has been a huge shot in the arm for CSK. He got into the groove straight away, after missing the last season, and hit a breezy 36-ball 54 to help CSK post 188. But DC chased it down with ease with seven wickets in hand and eight balls to spare. While the middle and lower-middle order did most of the scoring, CSK would be hoping that the openers fire this time around.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis departed inside the first three overs against DC. The powerplay score read 33/2, which in the end hurt them. However, it was refreshing to see them adopt an aggressive brand of cricket which wasn't the case most of last season. Sam Curran is in brilliant form and they need to find a way for him to bat up the order rather than No 8. Dhoni made a two-ball duck and would look to get the ball rolling against PBKS. Also, having been used to playing on Chennai surfaces, CSK struggled to adapt to the Wankhede track. They need to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible.

A much-needed bowling performance is the need of the hour. Apart from Dwayne Bravo, every other bowler went for 8 or over 8 an over.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, made a winning start to their campaign by beating Rajasthan Royals by four runs. It was a run-fest as PBKS posted 221/6 and nearly lost it as RR fell short by 5 runs. KL Rahul continued his good form with a 50-ball 91 and his approach was different compared to last year where he was lot more conservative.

He scored at a strike rate of 182 and was ably supported by Chris Gayle (40) and Deepak Hooda (64). While they were on the right side of the finish line, they would look to make sure that they don't let the game down the wire because they had consistently lost the battle of nerves last season. The bowlers will need to step up. The Australian pace duo of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith conceded a combined 90 from 8 overs picking up just 2 wickets. While spinner Murugan Ashwin went for 43 from 4 overs. Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami were impressive though.

They might not be looking to make changes to the winning combination.

We can expect another high-scoring encounter on the true Wankhede track.

When will the eighth match of the IPL between PBKS and CSK take place?

The eighth match of the IPL between PBKS and CSK will take place on 16 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.