PK Banerjee's health 'satisfactory' after legendary Indian footballer was put on ventilator, says hospital

Kolkata: Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee's condition is satisfactory post-ventilation, a statement issued by the hospital said on Tuesday.

Suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia and with underlying history of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart problem, the 83-year-old was put on life support about 24 hours ago.

"A multi-disciplinary medical board met today at 4 pm to review his conditions and progress. The Board has reviewed the ongoing treatment and are satisfied with the patient condition post ventilation," a statement from the Medica Superspecialty Hospital said.

"He is maintaining parameters post ventilation and is under close supervision of our panel of specialists comprising of Intensivist and Internal Medicine Specialist Dr Tanmay Banerjee, Pulmonologist Dr Nandini Biswas and he is also being supervised by the team of Institute of Neurosciences under the care of Dr L N Tripathy and Dr Sunandan Basu and Dr Prof Kalyan Brata Bhattacharyya."

Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Rabin Chakraborty are also supervising the case closely on request of the family.

Banerjee was admitted to the hospital on February 6 after he complained of severe chest infection, and his condition has been fluctuating since then.

Banerjee, a 1962 Asian Games gold medallist, led India in the 1960 Rome Olympics where he scored the equaliser against a formidable French team in a 1-1 draw.

Before that Banerjee represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a key role in their 4-2 win over Australia in the quarterfinals.

Banerjee's contribution to Indian football was duly recognised by the world governing body FIFA that awarded him the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.

