Phone tapping row: 'I am clean,' says HD Kumaraswamy as reports claim CBI may question former Karnataka CM's aides

Bengaluru: Amid reports that his aides are likely to be summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with alleged phone tapping during the tenure of the coalition government led by him, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said no one can do anything to him as he was "clean".

The JD(S) leader also predicted the collapse of the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government claiming that it will survive for only two more months.

"Citing CBI inquiry, media is reporting that something will happen to Kumaraswamy... none can do anything," Kumaraswamy said.

Addressing a party event in Dasarahalli, he said "Media friends are creating a story that Kumaraswamy is in trouble in telephone tapping case, no one can do anything to me. I have been clean during my administration."

According to reports, CBI sleuths, who are inquiring into the chain of command that permitted phone tapping, are likely to question at least two people who are said to be close aides of Kumaraswamy.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa had in August handed over the alleged phone tapping case to the CBI.

Several political leaders had alleged that Kumaraswamy was himself behind the episode to save his government, which was then rocked by dissidence within.

However, the JD(S) leader had strongly denied it and said he was ready for any probe.

CBI sleuths last week had carried out searches at the residence of former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar in connection with alleged phone tapping of politicians and bureaucrats during the tenure of the Congress-JD(S) government.

Attacking the BJP government in the state, Kumaraswamy on Tuesday again raised questions about its longevity, by predicting its collapse.

"This government will survive for only two more months, I know its fate. This government has come to loot the money of the people of this state," he said.

Earlier too Kumaraswamy had said the BJP government in Karnataka may collapse any time.

Expressing confidence that the Congress will win in all the 15 constituencies in the 5 December bypolls in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too on Monday had predicted the collapse of the BJP government and possibility of mid-term polls in the state.

The BJP will need to win at least six seats in the bypolls for 15 constituencies to remain in the majority in the Assembly.