PGA Championship: John Daly, Vijay Singh latest players to withdraw from competition
Daly, the surprise winner in 1991 at Crooked Stick when he began the week as the ninth, cited health concerns to the PGA of America. Singh, a two-time PGA champion at Sahalee in 1998 and Whistling Straits in 2004, cited an injury.
John Daly and Vijay Singh were the latest players to withdraw from the PGA Championship next week at TPC Harding Park, making 12 players either exempt or offered invitations who have chosen not to play.
Daly, the surprise winner in 1991 at Crooked Stick when he began the week as the ninth, cited health concerns to the PGA of America. Singh, a two-time PGA champion at Sahalee in 1998 and Whistling Straits in 2004, cited an injury.
That makes five major champions who have withdrawn — Daly, Singh, Padraig Harrington, Y.E. Yang and Francesco Molinari.
The PGA Championship, which starts Thursday, will be held without spectators for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first major of the year, to be followed by the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in September and the Masters in November, two weeks before Thanksgiving.
The PGA Championship has the strongest field of the four majors as it tries to get the top 100 in the world. It will have no more than 93 of the top 100 going into the week.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus Outbreak: ATP, WTA cancel all events in China, including Shenzen Finals due to COVID-19
The General Administration of Sport, China’s highest sporting body, announced two weeks ago that only trial events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics would be held in 2020.
Coach Graham Reid says uncertainty will be biggest challenge for India men's hockey team during next 12 months
While there is room to improve in all aspects of the game, Graham Reid emphasised on building a mentally tough team to face the 'uncertain times'.
Coronavirus Outbreak: PGA Tour Series-China cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic
The PGA Tour and the China Golf Association said they had arrived at the decision as access into China and the continued global spread of the novel coronavirus made it impossible to proceed.