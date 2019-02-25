Petra Kvitova rises up to third in WTA rankings; Stefanos Tsitsipas closing in on top 10 in ATP charts after Marseille victory

Petra Kvitova moved back into the top three in the WTA rankings on Monday after reaching the final of the Dubai Championships, while Naomi Osaka retained the World No 1 spot.

Czech Kvitova, who was ranked second after last month's Australian Open final defeat by Osaka, reached her third final of the year before losing to Belinda Bencic on Saturday.

Japan's Osaka remains at the rankings summit despite her shock exit to Kristina Mladenovic in her first match since winning in Melbourne.

The 21-year-old Bencic climbed 22 places to 23rd after claiming her first title since Toronto in 2015.

WTA top 20 ranks

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,871 points

2. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,727

3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,605 (+1)

4. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,307 (-1)

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,145

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,900

7. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,885 (+1)

8. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,880 (-1)

9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565

10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,406

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,325

12. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 3,285

13. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,117 (+1)

14. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 2,985 (-1)

15. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,780

16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,745

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,726

18. Wang Qiang (CHN) 2,580

19. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2,460 (+1)

20. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,430 (-1)

Novak Djokovic still on top

In the ATP rankings, Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas moved to the brink of breaking into the world's top 10 on Monday after winning the second ATP Tour title of his career in Marseille.

The 20-year-old, who stunned Roger Federer en route to the Australian Open semi-finals last month, eased to the title in France without dropping a set, beating Mikhail Kukushkin in Sunday's final.

Tsitsipas is now ranked 11th, with former US Open champion Marin Cilic next in his sights.

Novak Djokovic remains clear at the rankings summit, despite not playing since winning the Australian Open.

ATP top 20 ranks

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,955 points

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,320

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,475

4. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 5,085

5. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,595

6. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,190

7. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,100

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,800

9. John Isner (USA) 3,270

10. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,095

11. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2,965 (+1)

12. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,675 (-1)

13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,605

14. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,275

15. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,230

16. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 2,091 (+1)

17. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,090 (-1)

18. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,955

19. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,820 (+1)

20. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 1,705 (+1)

