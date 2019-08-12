Pep Guardiola to take charge of Manchester City Legends, Roberto Martinez to manage All-stars XI in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial match

In Vincent Kompany's testimonial match, Pep Guardiola, current Manchester City manager, will manage the Manchester City Legends team while Roberto Martinez will take charge of the Premier League All-Star XI. Guardiola is the current Manchester City manager while Martinez - under whom Kompany has also plied his trade - is at the helm of the Belgium national team. The charity game will be played on 11 September at the Etihad Stadium.

The former City captain and defender Kompany left the club at the end of the previous title-winning campaign. In July, he was announced as the player-manager at the Belgian club Anderlecht.

Kompany began his youth career and senior career at Anderlecht before moving to Hamburg and eventually City in 2008. He played 265 games for the Citizens.

Kompany won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four league cups and two Community Shields while playing for City.

Under Guardiola, Kompany won six trophies in his final two seasons, while with Martinez, he helped Belgium to their best-ever performance at a World Cup – a third-place finish at last summer’s edition.

“To have the opportunity to manage the Manchester City Legends for this game is an honour and a privilege for me,” said Pep.

“Vincent’s place in the pantheon of City greats is secure and for me to have the chance to be so involved in his testimonial really means a lot."

“He deserves all the respect and admiration we can give him, and I hope this testimonial goes some way to helping him realise how much we all admire and appreciate his contribution to Manchester City.”

Martinez felt similar sentiments. “I am honoured to be involved in this special milestone in Vincent's career. He is a role model in Belgian football as a whole and his leadership, commitment and excellence in his work makes him a very unique footballer, who has inspired and will continue to inspire many a dressing room.

“He truly deserves this celebration on the occasion of his testimonial and I am very much looking forward to being part of it.”

Guardiola will have the likes of Joe Hart, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Pablo Zabaleta, Wayne Bridge, Gareth Barry, Nigel de Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland and Craig Bellamy up for selection. Meanwhile, Martinez can call upon the services of Emile Heskey and Rafael van der Vaart.