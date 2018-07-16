Football world cup 2018

Penalty, VAR, goals, pitch invaders! What a final

Sports FP Sports Jul 16, 2018 00:00:30 IST

Abhijit: What a final! One of the best in terms of entertainment. It had everything - Penalty, VAR, goals, pitch invaders. And after 18 barren years, Les Bleus finally have an addition to their trophy cabinet and what a way to end the drought! It was a captivating end to a fascinating World Cup – six goals in a final was a throwback to the past but it was all part of the entertainment which was long overdue on France’s part throughout the tournament.

France scored four goals in the tournament final to lift the title for the second time. AFP

It all came together at last, but Croatia also deserve a lot of credit for fighting hard until they were out of gas. It wasn’t to be for Modric and co, but the French will party today like there’s no tomorrow. Les Bleus can add another star to their crest after 20 years. Didier Deschamps lifted the holy grail last time out, and it was once again the grey-haired Deschamps who masterminded this triumph. There will be songs sung and stories written of this current generation in years to come, but the winners look like they have just gotten started.


Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 00:00 AM

