Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento says football legend will leave hospital and recover at home
The 80-year-old Pele removed a tumour from his colon on 4 September and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.
Brazilian football great Pele is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month, his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Wednesday.
The 80-year-old Pele removed a tumour from his colon on 4 September and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.
“Now that he’s stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home,” Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, adding she will return to the United States, where she lives. “(Thank you) for all the affection and love we received from you this month!”
Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the football great is expected to leave soon.
Pele published several pictures and videos on social media showing him recovering in the hospital. The tumour was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.
Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
also read
EFL Championship: Bottom-placed Nottingham Forest sack manager Chris Hughton following dismal start
Forest are bottom of the second tier and Wednesday's home defeat by Middlesbrough left them without a win from any of their first seven league matches.
Serie A: Walter Mazzarri replaces Leonardo Semplici as Cagliari head coach
Semplici was dismissed after Cagliari lost 3-2 at home to Genoa on Sunday, leaving them 17th in Italy's top-flight with just a point from their three opening league matches.
Premier League: Injured Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott calls Leeds defender Pascal Struijk's ban 'wrong'
Leeds said Wednesday the club have failed with their appeal against Struijk’s sending-off, which happened in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win in the Premier League at Elland Road. Elliott required a lengthy period of treatment before being carried off on a stretcher, and underwent surgery on Tuesday.