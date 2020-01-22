PBL 2020: Tommy Sugiarto, Lakshya Sen power Chennai Superstarz to dominant win over Mumbai Rockets

Chennai Superstarz secured an unbeatable 4-0 lead over Mumbai Rockets in a Premier Badminton League match on Wednesday.

Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto stepped up after losing the first game to beat Paruppali Kashyap 14-15, 15-10, 15-7 in the trump match to seal a win for Superstarz with two more matches to be played.

Back to back wins for both @Superstarz_PBL and @lakshya_sen! Watch him talk about #CHEvMUM, the mood in the team camp and more. #RiseOfTheRacquet #PBLSeason5 pic.twitter.com/mNYIErW7Wt — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 22, 2020

The talented young Lakshya Sen put the home team 2-0 up with a 15-12, 15-10 win over Lee Dong Keun after the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Jessica Pugh gave the lead by beating Kim Gi Jung and Pia Zebidiah 15-10, 15-14.

Sen had never met World No 49 Lee Dong Keun before but that mattered little as the World No 30 was at the top of his game throughout the match against Mumbais ace.

The 18-year-old was made to work hard for his win in Chennai's first tie on Monday but he had an easier time today.

In a solid display that showed his maturity and fearlessness in oodles, Sen produced a brilliant array of smashes to take the first game away from the Korean.

