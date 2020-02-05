IN PARTNERSHIP WITH


DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULTS 2020 LIVE COUNTING

Full Results

00

seats

(00 to win)

INC+

00 win + leads

BJP

00 win + leads

AJSU

00 win + leads

OTH

00 win + leads

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

PBL 2020: PV Sindhu beats Pune 7 Aces' Rituparna Das in Hyderabad Hunters' final league match

Sports Press Trust of India Feb 05, 2020 22:06:53 IST

  • Having upset World No 14 Beiwen Zhang in her previous match, Das, ranked 100, came into this match with a lot of confidence.

  • World Champion Sindhu posed a very different challenge and completed a strong win to end her PBL campaign on a high.

  • Pune's Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan secured a commanding 15-12, 15-9 victory against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

Hyderabad: Star shuttler PV Sindhu expectedly beat Rituparna Das on Wednesday even as her side Hyderabad Hunters has been knocked out of the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

PBL 2020: PV Sindhu beats Pune 7 Aces Rituparna Das in Hyderabad Hunters final league match

File image of Hyderabad's PV Sindhu in action in the PBL. Image courtesy: PBL

Sindhu recorded an easy 15-7, 15-8 win over Das, representing Pune 7 Aces at the GMC Balayogi Sats Indoor Stadium.

Having upset World No 14 Beiwen Zhang in her previous match, Das, ranked 100, came into this match with a lot of confidence but the world champion Sindhu posed a very different challenge.

The Rio Olympic silver medallist was in no mood to relent as she built a big lead of 8-3, banking on her aggression and speed.

Das struggled to counter the pace at which Sindhu was hitting and conceded the first game 7-15.

The lower-ranked shuttler gave a better account of herself in the second game as she kept Sindhu moving to every part of the court. Her strokeplay helped her remain on par with her highly accomplished opponent till 6-6.

Sindhu did just enough to lift her game from thereon and completed a strong win to end her PBL campaign on a high.

In an engrossing battle between India's best youngsters, PBL debutant Mithun Manjunath prevailed 15-11, 11-15, 15-13 against Hyderabad Trump Priyanshu Rajawat.

Earlier, Pune's Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan bounced back from a loss to secure a commanding 15-12, 15-9 win against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 22:06:53 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores