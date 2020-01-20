PBL 2020 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Premier Badminton League matches, Live score online

World champion PV Sindhu will take on her mentor Pullela Gopichand's daughter Gayatri in an interesting opening day encounter featuring Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Superstarz in the fifth edition of Premier Badminton League (PBL) starting on Monday.

Seven teams – Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters, Chennai Superstarz, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces – will battle it out for a prize of Rs 6 crore.

This will be the second consecutive season with Hyderabad Hunters for the Rio Olympic silver medallist, who led the Chennai franchise to title glory in the second season.

With Chennai's Kirsty Gilmour playing at the Thailand Masters, this will be a priceless opportunity for the 16-year-old debutante Gayatri to hone her skills and gain confidence in front of home fans.

Lakshya Sen, who won a staggering five titles in 2019, headlines the men's singles department in Chennai Superstarz along with S Sankar Muthusamy and K Sathish Kumar. Former World Championships bronze medallist Tommy Sugiarto, who was the MVP in the first season of PBL, will be another key attraction in the Chennai squad.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the PBL:

When does PBL 2020 start?

This year's edition will start on 20 February and will end on 9 February.

Where will teams play their matches this year?

Chennai will host the first set of matches. From 25 January, Lucknow will be the venue and then the tournament will shift to Hyderabad for the final set of matches.

What time do the matches begin every day?

Most of the matches will start at 7 pm except when there are two ties, in which case, the first match will start at 3.30 pm.

Which TV channel will broadcast the tournament?

The matches will be shown on Star Sports Network.

Where will the matches be streamed live online?

The matches can be streamed live on Hotstar.

With inputs from PTI.

