You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Paul Pogba's elder brother Florentin attacked by angry Genclerbirligi teammates in Turkey, claim reports

Sports AFP May 07, 2018 15:20:21 IST

Istanbul: Florentin Pogba, the older brother of Manchester United star Paul, was attacked by angry Genclerbirligi teammates after abruptly walking off the pitch on Sunday and leaving his side a man down, Turkish media reported.

File photo of Genclerbirligi's Florentin Pogba (2nd right) during a Turkish Super Lig match. AFP

File photo of Genclerbirligi's Florentin Pogba (2nd right) during a Turkish Super Lig match. AFP

Pogba was confronted in the changing room by several teammates after the 1-0 league defeat at home to Antalyaspor, according to the Dogan news agency and Fanatik sports daily.

Security officers and club officials reportedly had to intervene to usher Pogba to safety.

The defender removed his shirt and stormed off the pitch in the 88th minute with his team down a goal after an argument with a team-mate.

Genclerbirligi had already made their three substitutions, forcing the home side to finish the match with just 10 men.

The loss means Genclerbirligi are almost certain to be relegated from the Turkish top flight with five points between them and safety and just two matches of the season remaining.

Pogba, 27, signed an 18-month contract with the Ankara-based club in January after spending most of his career at Saint-Etienne.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 15:20 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores