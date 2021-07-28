Leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting at Parliament to chalk out the future course of action on several issues in both the Houses. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting, which was chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Here's a list of the parties that attended the combined opposition meet. TMC was notably missing from the list.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) has been notified on 12.12.2019 and has come into force w.e.f. 10.01.2020. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, have been requested to grant further extension of time upto 09.01.2022 to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question.

The government has sought six more months to frame rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that it has sought time till January 9, 2022 to frame the rules.

Sources also indicate that after the episode on Tuesday, all the MPs of the BJP are unlikely to attend the IT committee meeting which is slated for 4pm on Wednesday. The Pegasus issue is going to be discussed and officials from the information technology ministry and ministry of communications have also been summoned.

The development comes a day after BJP MPs walked out of the committee meeting, saying the agenda was not circulated to them properly even as Tharoor went public with it and gave several interviews to media on the same.

The face-off between the BJP and the opposition in the IT committee went a step further on Wednesday when Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey gave a notice to move a privilege motion against committee chairperson Shashi Tharoor.

Sen was suspended from RS for the rest of the Monsoon Session after the episode. The Chair did not take note of Sen's complaint against Puri, saying it cannot concern itself with what happened between members outside the Rajya Sabha conclave.

This comes in the backdrop of a row that had erupted last week, wherein TMC MP Shantanu Sen alleged that Puri abused him in the Rajya Sabha and was on the verge of physically assaulting him before he was rescued by colleagues. Sen, who snatched papers from Communications and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha and tore them as he was making a statement on the snooping issue, claimed that Puri even rudely gesticulated at him.

Opposition sloganeering became louder as Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri got up to respond to a question in the Rajya Sabha. The opposition leaders booed at him and raised slogans against the government.

On paper, the Lower House is scheduled to discuss he Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 while the Upper House is expected to deliberate on The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021.

However, much of the planned legislative business (or any business) looks unlikely if one were to go by the precedent set in ongoing Monsoon Session.

Amidst the ongoing standoff in Parliament, floor leaders of opposition parties in the Lok Sabha decided that they would come together on the Pegasus spyware phone hacking row and mount pressure on the government for a discussion in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said, all the opposition parties would give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus scandal.

Sources in the Opposition camp claimed that the government side had indicated that it was ready for a discussion on any subject, barring the Pegasus revelations.

As Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed their sessions on Tuesday, heavy sloganeering on the Pegasus snooping and farm laws went on, more prominently in the upper house. Due to this, both houses were adjourned repeatedly, failing to conduct any proper order of business.

Meanwhile, the Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that will replace an over nine-decade-old law governing lighthouses and provide a fresh framework to establish and manage vessel traffic services.

With inputs from PTI