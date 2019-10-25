Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar injured for Brazil's friendlies against Argentina, South Korea next month

Rio de Janeiro: Paris Saint-Germain's injury-hit striker Neymar was left out of the Brazil squad announced on Friday for friendlies next month against Argentina and South Korea.

Neymar was ruled out for four weeks in mid-October with a hamstring injury he suffered playing for his country in a 1-1 friendly draw against Nigeria.

A day after that 13 October outing in Singapore PSG reported that an MRI scan showed that their star player had suffered "a grade two lesion" in his left hamstring.

Brazil face Argentina on 15 November and South Korea four days later.

In Neymar's place Brazil coach Tite has called on Real Madrid's 18-year-old Rodrygo for the friendlies in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

The latest in a catalogue of injuries since joining PSG in 2017 halted a prolific period for Neymar, who had scored four goals in five Ligue 1 games.

Brazil squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Daniel Fuzato

Defenders: Danilo, Emerson, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Éder Militao, Felipe

Midfielders: Casemiro, Arthur, Fabinho, Douglas Luiz, Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: David Neres, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Rodrygo, Willian

