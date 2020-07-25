Paris Saint-Germain say Kylian Mbappe has ankle sprain but no word on availability for Champions League
PSG gave the update about Mbappé's condition in a short statement that offered no hint about whether he'll be fit for the Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in August.
Tests diagnosed an ankle sprain Saturday for Kylian Mbappé after Paris Saint-Germain's star forward limped off in a 1-0 win over Saint-Étienne in the French Cup final.
It said his injured right ankle will be reevaluated in three days.
Saint-Étienne center half Loïc Perrin was sent off in the 30th minute Friday for clumsily hacking down Mbappé as he sprinted past, and Mbappé’s right ankle appeared to buckle under him.
“It just cracked a bit,” Mbappé told French President Emmanuel Macron after the final, as PSG players were about to collect their medals.
