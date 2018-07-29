You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel urges Adrien Rabiot to stay in France amidst rumours of Barcelona move

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 29, 2018 20:44:21 IST

Singapore: Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel urged highly rated midfielder Adrien Rabiot to stay with the club on Sunday following reported interest from Barcelona.

Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a crucial player for Paris Saint-Germain in the last couple of years, establishing himself as a regular on the team-sheet. Reuters

Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a crucial player for Paris Saint-Germain in the last few seasons, establishing himself as a regular on the team-sheet. Reuters

Tuchel said Rabiot, who made headlines when he rejected a standby slot for France's World Cup squad, still had room to develop at his home town club. "His talent is obvious, his potential is obvious," Tuchel said in Singapore, ahead of Monday's friendly with Atletico Madrid.

"I think there are still more levels to reach and I'm convinced there are still next levels to reach in this club, in his club where he comes from from the youth academy. But we know about his contract situation and in this kind of situation it's on the players to make a commitment," he said.

Tuchel, preparing for his first season with the French champions, added that he hoped to sign more players in the current transfer window, particularly in defence with Dani Alves recovering from knee surgery. "We have to get guys to fulfil our squad and at the same time lift our level up. We're working on that, of course," he said.


Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 20:44 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores