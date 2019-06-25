Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing catches major break in bid to become official sport as IOC endorses addition to tournament

Lausanne: Breakdancing has moved a step closer to the 2024 Olympics, and now organizers can look to book a street venue in Paris.

IOC members have formally endorsed requests from Paris in February and their executive board in March to provisionally add breakdancing to the program, pending a final decision in December 2020.

Paris wants to add four sports to its program, though the other three — skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing — will make Olympic debuts in Tokyo next year.

Tony Estanguet, the Paris 2024 president, says "it's important for us ... to put sports out of the stadiums and in the heart of the city."

Estanguet says the search for a breakdancing venue will start Wednesday.

Breakdancing will have 16 competitors in each of the men's and women's events.

