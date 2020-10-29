Paris Masters to go ahead as scheduled without fans, confirm organisers as France goes into second lockdown
World number two Rafael Nadal, who won a 13th French Open at Roland Garros in Paris just over two weeks ago, is the top seed at the tournament.
Paris: The Paris Masters will go ahead as scheduled starting next week but behind closed doors to comply with a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown, organisers confirmed on Thursday.
"Following the latest announcements by the French government and the introduction of another national lockdown in France as of October 30, the Rolex Paris Masters, which will be played at the Accord Arena from October 31 to November 8, will be closed to the public," read the statement from the French Tennis Federation.
The Paris Masters at the 20,000-seater Bercy Arena carries a total prize money purse of €4.3 million.
#RolexParisMasters
J-2 ! Etes-vous prêts pour le grand rendez-vous et prêts à partager les valeurs de @Veolia ?#enthousiasme #ténacité #collectif
D-2! Are you ready for this great event and ready to share @Veolia's values ? #enthusiasm #tenacity #collective pic.twitter.com/zzxcqZNL5v
— ROLEX PARIS MASTERS (@RolexPMasters) October 29, 2020
World number two Rafael Nadal, who won a 13th French Open at Roland Garros in Paris just over two weeks ago, is the top seed at the tournament.
The federation said that ever since the start of the pandemic they had worked "in constant liaison with the French government" to determine how best to stage the event.
"Consequently, the FFT has made the responsible decision to hold the Rolex Paris Masters tournament behind closed doors," it said.
"The FFT is aware of the disappointment people will feel at not being able to attend the tournament but would like to thank everyone for their understanding and reassure them that their tickets will be refunded as soon as possible."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
ATP rankings: Alexander Zverev closes on top six after Cologne win; Novak Djokovic still on top
Djokovic, who is at the ATP tournament in Vienna this week having not played since Roland Garros earlier this month, has now spent 292 weeks as the world's best player.
Ultimate Table Tennis' fourth edition postponed until 2021 in wake of COVID-19
The fourth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) was on Friday postponed to next year due to concerns over the health and safety of players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Auckland pacer Ben Lister becomes first COVID-19 substitute after replacing Mark Chapman in Plunket Shield
Auckland medium pacer Ben Lister on Tuesday became the first COVID-19 substitute in cricket, replacing teammate Mark Chapman in the ongoing Plunket Shield first-class cricket championship.