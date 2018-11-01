Paris Masters: Grigor Dimitrov hires 'amazing' Andre Agassi as coach, says they could form long-term partnership

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov hailed US legend Andre Agassi as "amazing" after hiring the former World No 1 and eight-time major winner to work with him at the Paris Masters.

Dimitrov, who reached the third round in the French capital for the sixth straight year on Wednesday by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (12/10), 6-4, said it was possible he could form a longer-term relationship with Agassi.

"He's amazing. I couldn't think of a better guy, sharing thoughts, feelings, emotions, on and off the court. I just believe that he has gone through so much overall with the ups and downs and all that," said 27-year-old Dimitrov.

"He's one of the only people that I feel I can really relate to and open up to."

Agassi previously coached Novak Djokovic from the 2017 French Open until they split in March this year.

Dimitrov is coached full-time by Daniel Vallverdu who was once part of Andy Murray's team.

"Hopefully I can travel with Andre a bit more next year, and for sure we're going to try to spend a lot more time together in the upcoming weekends and months.

"Hopefully in the next couple of months we'll know more about how we're going to do our schedule."

Dimitrov, the 2017 ATP World Tour Finals champion, will face fifth seed Marin Cilic on Thursday for a place in the Paris Masters quarter-finals.