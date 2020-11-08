Paris Masters 2020: Third seed Daniil Medvedev fights back to beat Alexander Zverev in final
Medvedev was on top form in a high-quality encounter, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to secure his first trophy of the season and the eighth of his career.
Paris: Third seed Daniil Medvedev claimed his first Paris Masters title at Bercy Arena on Sunday by battling back from a set down to beat Germany's Alexander Zverev.
The Russian was on top form in a high-quality encounter, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to secure his first trophy of the season and the eighth of his career.
"It's great, I'm really happy. As I always say, I don't always show this after matches, but I'm always happy to win," said Medvedev after securing his third Masters title.
Both players will now turn their attentions to the ATP Tour Finals in London, an event won by Zverev in 2018.
Medvedev has had an up-and-down season, but was at his best this week in Paris, continuing his magnificent record on hard courts -- all of his ATP titles have come on the surface.
"Before this tournament I wasn't in great form, zero finals this year and I was crying, well complaining, to my wife, 'Oh my God, I don't have the level, not playing well, not even any finals'," he said.
"But now, three Masters titles, it's great. I have had the level this week. I managed to keep the pressure on and in the end I broke his level a little bit."
Fourth seed Zverev, who was bidding for a third straight tournament victory after back-to-back success on home soil in Cologne, remains without a Masters title since the 2018 Madrid Open after seeing his 12-match winning streak ended.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Paris Masters 2020: Reduced prize money the 'best we can have right now', says Feliciano Lopez
The winner of this year's tournament will pocket just over 20 percent of the cheque taken home by 2019 champion Novak Djokovic.
Paris Masters 2020: Karen Khachanov knocked out in first round as tournament begins despite France lockdown
Tournament organisers had expected to welcome 1,000 fans a day to the event, but instead had to refund the tickets when French President Emmanuel Macron announced France would re-enter lockdown last week.
Paris Masters to go ahead as scheduled without fans, confirm organisers as France goes into second lockdown
World number two Rafael Nadal, who won a 13th French Open at Roland Garros in Paris just over two weeks ago, is the top seed at the tournament.