Paris Masters 2020: Stan Wawrinka ready for 'last push' in tennis career
Wawrinka won the last of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2016 US Open but was then hit by multiple injuries and is now ranked 20th in the world.
Stan Wawrinka said he is hoping to produce a "last push" in his career to challenge for tennis' biggest titles again, after beating Britain's Dan Evans to reach the Paris Masters second round on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old won the last of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2016 US Open but was then hit by multiple injuries and is now ranked 20th in the world.
But the Swiss thinks he can still rediscover past glories in his final years on the ATP Tour.
"I'm close to the end of my career," he said after beating Evans 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).
"But I also believe I have one last push that I really want to, again, one more time push myself to the limit, make the sacrifice that you need to make to be at my top, and I'm trying to do that.
"I'm going to try to even push it more during the off-season and see what next year brings."
Wawrinka, whose only Masters title came in 2014 at Monte Carlo, has not won an ATP event for more than three years.
"I think in general my form has been going okay. It's been going well. I'm playing well," he added. "I still need to work on many, many aspects."
Wawrinka will face either Frenchman Gilles Simon or the US' Tommy Paul next.
Former Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic also booked a second-round place, beating Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-2, while Richard Gasquet won a match for the first time since the US Open by edging out Taylor Fritz in three sets.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
French Open winner Rafael Nadal announces he will compete at Paris Masters next month
Rafael Nadal has never won the Paris Masters in his career. This year, the tournament is scheduled to run from 2-8 November.
Paris Masters 2020: Rafael Nadal 'not worried' despite history of injury withdrawals at tournament
This will only be Nadal's eighth appearance in the tournament at Bercy Arena, situated less than 14km across Paris from Roland Garros, and he has reached the final just once.
French sports minister says professional sport to continue even as nation goes into second lockdown
Sports minister Roxana Maracineanu's announcement came just hours after French President Emmanuel Macron said a new coronavirus lockdown would be introduced until at least 1 December.