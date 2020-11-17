Paris Marathon scheduled to be run in October next year after being cancelled in 2020
Runners who signed up to take part in the 2020 Paris Marathon will be given the option to compete in 2021 or request a refund.
Paris: The next Paris Marathon will be held on 17 October, 2021, organisers announced on Tuesday, after the coronavirus pandemic forced this year's edition to be cancelled.
The half-marathon will go ahead on 5 September next year, added Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO).
The marathon draws around 50,000 participants each year and winds around famous Paris monuments such as the Eiffel Tower, Louvre and Notre Dame cathedral, starting and finishing at the Arc de Triomphe.
The prestigious New York, Berlin, Boston and Chicago marathons all fell victim to the global health crisis this year, while those in London and Tokyo were only open to elite runners.
