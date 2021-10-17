Paris Marathon: Kenya's Elisha Rotich sets new course record, Tigist Memuye wins women's race
Rotich, 31, won in 2hr 04min 23sec, bettering the previous best in the French capital of 2:05.04 set by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele in 2014.
Rotich, 31, won in 2hr 04min 23sec, bettering the previous best in the French capital of 2:05.04 set by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele in 2014.
Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros finished second and another Kenyan, Hillary Kipsambu, third, 19 and 21 seconds respectively off the winner's pace.
The women's race was claimed by Memuye, who timed 2:26.12 to edge compatriot Yenenesh Dinkesa by three seconds, with Fantu Jimma rounding out the podium a further 7sec adrift.
