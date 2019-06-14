Paolo Maldini joins AC Milan as technical director, Zvonimir Boban as chief football officer in reshuffle

Milan: Zvonimir Boban left his role as FIFA deputy secretary general on Friday to join his former club and "family" AC Milan, while Paolo Maldini's appointment as technical director was also confirmed by the Italian giants.

The 50-year-old Croatian Boban has been working at FIFA since 2016, but will now take a job as Italian giants Milan's "chief football officer", to work alongside Maldini.

Boban spent 10 years as a player at Milan from 1991 until 2001, winning four Serie A titles and the 1993-94 Champions League.

"The people at AC Milan are my family and the city of Milan and Italy are my home," said Boban.

"I have a burning desire to help this glorious club, which means so much to me, to return where it belongs."

Gennaro Gattuso quit as Milan head coach last month, reportedly over spending cuts ahead of the transfer window.

The seven-time European champions finished only fifth in Serie A last season, missing out on a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

"Milan must be a leading and winning club, because this is the only nature of its history and it's the essence of our fans and their passion," Boban added.

"I will give all of myself for this cause and for the Rossoneri colours. When Paolo called me to check on my availability, I jumped into my car and went to his home in Milan in the middle of the night to evaluate the situation."

Milan are yet to name a new coach, while Brazilian Leonardo also stepped down as sporting director and is expected to rejoin former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Maldini steps into his shoes as technical director, a move that chief executive Ivan Gazidis already said last month he was looking to make happen.

"I am confident Paolo will be able to project his experience, his vision and his leadership," said Gazidis on Friday.

"Paolo is an integral part of AC Milan and knows the way to success. He will be an important example for all."

The 50-year-old Maldini played over 900 games across 25 seasons with Milan at the San Siro, lifting the European Cup five times, as well as seven Serie A titles and the 2003 Coppa Italia.

