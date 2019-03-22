You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Panathinaikos docked three points, fined $107,000 for fan violence in abandoned match against Olympiakos

Sports Agence France-Presse Mar 22, 2019 20:46:18 IST

 Athens: Panathinaikos were docked three points and fined 94,500 euros ($107,000) on Friday by the Greek Super League for violence by their fans during the abandoned match against Olympiakos last weekend.

Panathinaikos docked three points, fined 7,000 for fan violence in abandoned match against Olympiakos

File image of Panathinaikos fans. Reuters

The league also ordered Panathinaikos to play their next two home matches without spectators. However, the League did agree to Panathinaikos' request to play the remainder of the match that was stopped in the 70th minute by German referee Marco Fritz after violence in the stands and two pitch invasions.

Fritz had called for the 25,000 spectators at the Athens Olympic Stadium to be evacuated in order for the match to continue.

The league decided that Fritz failed to wait the full one hour for the match to restart and thus the remaining 20 minutes of the contest will be replayed with Olympiakos leading 1-0. Olympiakos has the right to appeal the decision.

Amid chaotic scenes inside and outside the ground, police made eight arrests and tear gas was used to bring order and to deal with dozens of hooligans who had run onto the field.

After the points deduction, Panathinaikos drop to eighth place with 29 points.

Second-placed Olympiakos could cut PAOK's lead to seven points at the top if they win the resumed match.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 20:46:18 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories




Cricket Scores