Panathinaikos docked three points, fined $107,000 for fan violence in abandoned match against Olympiakos

Athens: Panathinaikos were docked three points and fined 94,500 euros ($107,000) on Friday by the Greek Super League for violence by their fans during the abandoned match against Olympiakos last weekend.

The league also ordered Panathinaikos to play their next two home matches without spectators. However, the League did agree to Panathinaikos' request to play the remainder of the match that was stopped in the 70th minute by German referee Marco Fritz after violence in the stands and two pitch invasions.

Fritz had called for the 25,000 spectators at the Athens Olympic Stadium to be evacuated in order for the match to continue.

The league decided that Fritz failed to wait the full one hour for the match to restart and thus the remaining 20 minutes of the contest will be replayed with Olympiakos leading 1-0. Olympiakos has the right to appeal the decision.

Amid chaotic scenes inside and outside the ground, police made eight arrests and tear gas was used to bring order and to deal with dozens of hooligans who had run onto the field.

Grecia. Disturbios durante el partido Panathinaikos - Olympiacos 17.03.2019. Hools del Panathinaikos se enfrentaron a la policia que se vio obligada a usar gas lacrimogeno. El arbitro aleman

Marco Fritz detuvo el partido en el minuto 70. pic.twitter.com/GUCr4ELZdY — Troublemakers España (@TroublemakersEs) March 17, 2019

After the points deduction, Panathinaikos drop to eighth place with 29 points.

Second-placed Olympiakos could cut PAOK's lead to seven points at the top if they win the resumed match.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.