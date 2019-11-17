You are here:
Panasonic Open Golf Championship: South Korean teenager Joohyung Kim snatches title at smog-hit event

Sports Agence France-Presse Nov 17, 2019 18:53:05 IST

  • Teenager Joohyung Kim won the Panasonic Open in India by one stroke ahead of Shiv Kapur and Chikkarangappa S.

  • The 17-year-old was making just his third start on the Tour this year and fired a seven-under-par 65 in the final round.

  • The Asian Tour event was shortened to 54 holes amid a severe and toxic smog enveloping northern India.

Korean teenager Joohyung Kim on Sunday became the second-youngest winner on the Asian Tour when he won the shortened Panasonic Open in India by one stroke ahead of local challengers Shiv Kapur and Chikkarangappa S.

South Korea's Joohyung Kim holds the winner's trophy after winning the Panasonic Indian Open golf tournament. Image courtesy: ASIAN TOUR/AFP

The 17-year-old, who was making just his third start on the Tour this year, fired a seven-under-par 65 in the third and final round at the 54-hole, $400,000 tournament in Gurgaon near New Delhi to clinch the title.

Kapur had a share of the overnight lead with Australia's Terry Pilkadaris but was let down by a costly double-bogey seven on his closing hole.

Pilkadaris finished fourth after carding a 71, while Indonesia's Rory Hie, Chinese Taipei's Hung Chien-yao and India's Vikrant Chopra were tied fifth.

"I'm really speechless. It has been a dream of mine to play on the Asian Tour ever since I was young," Kim said.

"And it's really wonderful to come here, be in contention and win. I cannot describe the feeling now."

The Asian Tour event was shortened to 54 holes amid a severe and toxic smog enveloping northern India.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2019 18:53:05 IST

