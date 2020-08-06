Palermo Ladies Open: Former Roland Garros finalist Sara Errani showing signs of clay-court revival in Italy
Palermo: Former French Open finalist Sara Errani showed signs of reviving her clay-court prowess by rallying past Kristýna Plíšková 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 Wednesday to reach the Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals.
It was the second consecutive three-set win for Errani, who received a wild-card entry for the first tour-level tournament - for men or women - following a five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Errani will next face rising French player Fiona Ferro, who beat eighth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-2.
Also, qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich eased past Jasmine Paolini 6-0, 6-2 for her fifth win in five days; and 19-year-old Italian wild-card entry Elisabetta Cocciaretto eliminated sixth-seeded Donna Vekić 6-2, 6-4.
Elisabetta Cocciaretto is into her first ever quarterfinal!
Defeats the No.6 seed Vekic, 6-2, 6-4.#PLO20 pic.twitter.com/ZBlCBgi2JG
— wta (@WTA) August 5, 2020
Players and officials for the tournament are being tested every four days for COVID-19 and one player who tested positive withdrew over the weekend. New protocols include fewer ball kids, a limited number of fans and no post-match handshakes between opponents.
Errani, who lost the 2012 French Open final to Maria Sharapova, had struggled to regain her form after serving a two-month ban in 2017 due to an anti-doping violation. Her ranking is down from a career-high of No. 5 in 2013 to No. 169.
"I'm a bit calmer now and I'm able to impose my game better," Errani said. "I'm more into the matches -- not more focused, but I know more of what I need to do."
.@SaraErrani locks up her spot in the quarterfinals!
Defeats Kristyna Pliskova, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.#PLO20 pic.twitter.com/MkacteDPnS
— wta (@WTA) August 5, 2020
Palermo brings back good memories for Errani, who won the Sicilian tournament twice and also finished runner-up twice -- to go with three titles in the doubles event.
It was Errani's 180th career win on clay -- more than any other active player.
