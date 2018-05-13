You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Pakistan's World Cup-winning hockey hero Mansoor Ahmed dies of heart failure aged 50

Sports AFP May 13, 2018 00:36:09 IST

Karachi: Pakistan's World Cup-winning hockey hero Mansoor Ahmed died Saturday of heart failure aged 50 after battling the disease for years, his family said.

The goalkeeper had last month publicly appealed to New Delhi for a medical visa to allow him a heart transplant, but ultimately did not apply as he was too sick to travel, they said.

Mansoor Ahmed featured in 338 matches for Pakistan and participated in three Olympics in a career spanning from 1986 to 2000. AFP

Mansoor Ahmed featured in 338 matches for Pakistan and participated in three Olympics in a career spanning from 1986 to 2000. AFP

"Indian hospital Fortis had offered Mansoor free transplant but doctors in Karachi warned he would not be able to travel due to his deteriorating condition," Haider Hussain, a family friend told AFP.

Ahmed had been suffering for weeks from complications stemming from a pacemaker and stents implanted in his heart.

Ahmed was famous for playing a key role in Pakistan's World Cup win in Sydney, Australia in 1994, with his penalty stroke push against the Netherlands -- the country's third and last world title.

He played 238 internationals for Pakistan in a career which started in 1988 and finished in 1997.

During his career he won gold medals in the Asian Games, World Cup and Champions trophy.

Last month, he made headlines reaching out to his former sporting rivals India for help seeking his heart transplant.

"I may have broken a lot of Indian hearts on the field of play by beating India in the Indira Gandhi Cup (1989) and in other events but that was sport," Ahmed had told AFP.

"Now I need a heart transplant in India and for that I need support from the Indian government."


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 00:36 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores