Pakistan vs Namibia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Cricket Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pakistan vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Needing another win to qualify for the semis, Pakistan take on Namibia in Group 2

Preview: Pakistan have never played a T20 international against Namibia but veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has said his team's morale was "high", particularly after last month's win over India ahead of the clash against Namibia in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan have raced to three wins in as many games starting with a resounding ten-wicket opening fixture victory over arch-rivals India followed by New Zealand and Afghanistan.

They need another win to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

"The morale in the camp is high," said 39-year-old Malik before Tuesday's meeting.

"When you win games, the confidence level is quite high in the dressing room. Everyone is looking forward to playing the rest of the games we have left in the tournament.

"When you start your tournament against a big team (India) and then you win that game, then everything comes in your dressing room."

Pakistan have never played a T20 international against Namibia while they won the only ODI between the two sides in the 2003 World Cup (50 overs) with a 171-run margin in South Africa.

Malik said Namibia, who qualified from the first round and have beaten Scotland, will not be taken lightly.

"To be honest, we are not thinking any different because T20 format is where you can't take the opposition lightly," he said. "And we are fully confident, so we are looking forward for the game."

Pakistan have played the same eleven in all three games but considering a relatively easier opponent, ranked 15th in the world in the format, they could rotate their side.

Malik admitted bio-secure confinement for the players in the COVID-19 restriction is a challenge.

"Bubble life, it's a tough thing, especially when you're like playing a lot of back-to-back series," he said.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fixture:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Namibia take place?

The match between Pakistan and Namibia will take place on 2 November, 2021.

What is the venue for Pakistan versus Namibia match?

The match will take place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium

What time will the Pakistan versus Namibia match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan versus Namibia match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

With inputs from Agence France-Presse