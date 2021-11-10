Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd Semi-final, T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Pak vs Aus on Live TV Online

Here's everything you need to know about the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final in Dubai:

Pakistan take on Australia in the 2nd semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It's amazing how the tables have turned. A few years ago, Australia were considered the heavyweights and Pakistan, the underdogs. Now, it's the other way round. Pakistan are the heavyweight in T20Is while Australia are the underdogs.

Pakistan have cruised to the semis with five wins by playing an equal number of games. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They are riding the crest of a wave having beaten almost every team comprehensively. A big factor heading into such crucial games is momentum and confidence. Pakistan will have both, against Australia.

It's been a complete team effort from Pakistan so far. Almost everyone has contributed at some point or the other. There are no glaring weaknesses as such. There are a couple of concerns though. Fakhar Zaman hasn't had a good outing as such. He's averaged just 13.50 with 54 runs from four innings and he would look to get up on the scoring charts. Hasan Ali hasn't found his groove and has been Pakistan's most expensive bowler going at 8.57 runs per over. Pakistan would hope that the duo up their game in the upcoming match.

They wouldn't look to tinker much with the winning combination.

Australia too has had a decent campaign so far. They too have had comprehensive wins in almost all the matches.

They were thumped by England in the only match that they have lost. But it's impressive, the way they bounced back to win against Bangladesh and West Indies to qualify for the semis.

Adam Zampa's role in the middle overs will be crucial. He's the joint second-highest wicket taker in the tournament and is the only one of two bowlers who has taken a five-for in the tournament. There will be battle within battles.

Openers Aaron Finch and David Warner vs Shaheen Afridi. Glenn Maxwell vs Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan. Adam Zampa vs Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. Josh Hazlewood vs Babar Azam.

Australia are still searching for that elusive T20 World Cup title and a win against Pakistan will take one step further towards their goal. We can expect a cracker in Dubai.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final in Dubai:

When will the semi-final T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia take place?

The match between Pakistan and Australia will take place on 11 November, 2021.

What is the venue for Pakistan versus Australia match?

The match will take place at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai

What time will the Pakistan versus Australia match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan versus Namibia match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.