Pakistan hockey coach Roelant Oltmans feels his team has less than five percent chance of winning Champions Trophy

Sports PTI May 21, 2018 22:38:08 IST

Karachi: Pakistan hockey team's Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans made it clear that his team had less than five percent chance of winning Champions Trophy tournament, starting 23 June in Holland.

"Even if we can manage to beat India, it would be a good sign and step forward as we are going to face tough competition in the Champions Trophy," Oltmans said during a media interaction.

File image of Roelant Oltmans. AFP

Oltmans, who took over head coach before the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April, convinced the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to hire two new coaches— a penalty corner specialist and goalkeeping expert— to work with the team for the tournament.

Accordingly, penalty corner specialist Bram Lomans and goalkeeper coach Dennis Federpaug have joined the team and will be there till World Cup.

"We need to bring about major improvements in these two areas if Pakistan is to surge ahead in the world rankings," he said.

Talking about the fitness of the players he said that the players have become mentally and physically stronger as the physical training they got in the Army camp in Abbotabad helped the players a lot.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 22:38 PM

