Paige Greco becomes Tokyo Paralympics' 1st gold winner; Ibrahim Hamadtou amazes with skills on Day 1
Here are the defining images from an enthralling opening day of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games:
also read
Sports
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Para athletes are real life heroes, says Sachin Tendulkar
"It is time for the Paralympics and I would like to appeal to all Indians to get behind our contingent of 54 athletes in Tokyo," Tendulkar said in a statement on Monday.
Sports
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: You are all winners and role models, PM Modi tells Indian para-athletes
India is sending a 54-member team — the largest ever — in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics with hopes that the country will produce its best ever performance.
Sports
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: No spectators at Games as Japan battles record COVID-19 infections
The statement said an exception would be made to allow some school children to attend under a special programme.