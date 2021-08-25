Sports

Paige Greco becomes Tokyo Paralympics' 1st gold winner; Ibrahim Hamadtou amazes with skills on Day 1

Here are the defining images from an enthralling opening day of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games:

Ibrahim Hamadtou of Egypt flicks the ball with his toes to serve against Park Hong-kyu of South Korea in Class 6, Group E of men's table tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. AP Photo

Paige Greco of Australia holds her gold medal after winning the Cycling Track Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Wednesday. Greco had the honour of winning the first gold of the Games. Greco smashed her own world record by nearly eight seconds in the heats and lowered it by another second and a half to 3min 50.815sec in the final. AP Photo

France's Maxime Valket (left) and Greece's Panagiotis Triantafyllou compete for a bronze medal in men's sabre individual category B at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. AP Photo

Ibrahim Hamadtou of Egypt flicks the ball with his toes to serve against Park Hong-kyu of South Korea in Class 6, Group E of men's table tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. AP Photo

Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo from Brazil takes his position ahead of Men's 100m Backstroke - S2 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. AP Photo

Great Britain's Sarah Storey competes during the Women's C5 3000m Individual Pursuit at the Izu Velodrome at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday. OIS via AP Photo

